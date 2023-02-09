Transfer Talk: Barcelona join Europe's elite in monitoring Marcus Thuram

Alejandro Moreno discusses how Barcelona are pulling out wins, even if they aren't playing very well. (1:23)

The January transfer window might have closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Barcelona join in race for Thuram

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Diario Sport.

The Frenchman, whose father Lillian Thuram represented Barcelona during his own playing days, has 13 goals and four assists in 20 appearances across the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal this campaign.

Despite that return, Gladbach seem to have conceded that they will lose the 25-year-old when his contract ends in the summer, which has caused interest in Thuram to grow across Europe.

In addition to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all looking at the France international, who represented his nation at the World Cup.

It is in Barca's favour that Lillian played at Camp Nou, as it meant Marcus went through the FCB Escola (the flagship Barcelona school), with Lillian also recently admitting that he would love to see his son play for the club.

That could play an important part as Barcelona might not be able to compete with some of the aforementioned clubs financially -- even with the absence of a transfer fee -- following recent reports elsewhere of the Blaugrana needing to reduce their wage bill by over €200 million in the summer.

Marcus Thuram is on the radar of just about every major European side. Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid will look to refresh their squad ahead of the 2023-24 LaLiga season, reports AS, although it is added that they won't be able to compete with Premier League clubs financially while doing this. Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar and Jose Maria Gimenez are among those who could leave, while Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Girona centre-back Arnau Martinez and midfielder Aleix Garcia, Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini, Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez are all being considered. There are also questions around whether or not Diego Simeone will continue as coach.

- Liverpool scouts have been keeping an eye on 18-year-old Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, according to Football Insider. He has been called "the next Jude Bellingham" for similarly breaking into Birmingham's squad at a young age. Leeds United had a £3m offer turned down last summer but remain interested.

- Bari sporting director Ciro Polito admitted in a news conference that striker Walid Cheddira could leave. As quoted by Corriere dello Sport, he said: "Cheddira's will to stay in Bari was very high, but there is a personal ambition to account for. If there are seven, eight Serie A teams eyeing him, how can he be kept if it is his dream?" This comes with Napoli showing interest in the 25-year-old, who has 13 goals and six assists in 16 Serie B matches this term and also represented Morocco at the World Cup.

- AC Milan's board have met with Olivier Giroud's agent with negotiations in progress to reach an agreement on a new deal for the striker that will run until June 2024, reports Fabrizio Romano. A new round of talks for the 36-year-old is expected in the coming days or weeks.

- Genoa and Udinese are both paying attention to 22-year-old Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, according to Calciomercato. The Georgia international has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 21 Ligue 2 appearances this term.