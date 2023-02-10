The January transfer window might have closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Madrid still keen on PSG's Mbappe

Real Madrid remain interested in Kylian Mbappe but won't be able to make move for the Paris Saint-Germain star this summer, according to the Athletic.

Madrid need to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season and believe the 24-year-old Mbappe remains open to a move from PSG.

Mbappe signed a three-year deal last May with PSG amid rampant speculation that he would bolt Paris and head to Madrid. It is believed the three-year deal is actually for two years with an option that can only be triggered by Mbappe. If so, the France star can sign on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe has endured another fine season with Les Parisiens, netting 25 goals in all competitions so far this season, as well as winning the Golden Boot award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which included a stunning hat-trick in the final against Argentina that ultimately saw France lose on penalties.

With Karim Benzema approaching the latter years of his career, Los Blancos are eager to identify and sign a younger replacement to ensure they are not left short of options up top in the near future. The 35-year-old has struggled with consistency and fitness this season, highlighting the need for the Spanish side to identify other options.

Kylian Mbappe came close to signing with Real Madrid last year, and the PSG star remains on their radar. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are looking to step up their interest in Naby Keita, according to the Mirror. The Guinea international looks set to leave Liverpool with his contract up in the summer and is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs. Keita has struggled to showcase the performances that saw Liverpool pay RB Leipzig £51.6 million in 2018 for the 27-year-old's transfer.

- Manchester United are keeping tabs on Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, according to the Daily Mail. The midfielder only made his club debut last August, but the talented Belgian youngster has already attracted attention from across Europe. The report states that Antwerp value the 18-year-old at roughly £20 million with Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs also interested.

- Internazionale's Joaquin Correa looks likely to depart the club at the end of the season, as per Corriere dello Sport. The report states that unless the forward can find some exceptional form in the second half of the season, Inter will allow him to leave. The Argentine has struggled to impress with the Nerazzurri, with injuries constantly holding back the 28-year-old since his move from Lazio in 2021.

- AC Milan have reignited their interest in Folarin Balogun following his impressive loan spell at Reims, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Milan have been interested in Balogun previously when he was in Arsenal's youth team. The report states that Arsenal are expected to decide on their plan for the forward in the summer, with Balogun still having two years left on his deal in the summer. Balogun leads Ligue 1 with 14 goals this season.

- Bayern Munich would require a bid in excess of €100m to consider letting Kingsley Coman depart the club amid Real Madrid interest, according to Bild. Coman has played a key role for Bayern this season, making 13 starts in 19 appearances. With the France winger tied down to a deal with the German champions until 2027, it looks unlikely that Madrid will be able to sign Coman in the summer.