Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Mason Mount swoop as contract talks stall

The January transfer window might have closed around Europe, but there's plenty of gossip swirling around as clubs prepare to make moves in the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Liverpool circling as tensions ... Mount

Chelsea officials are preparing for the departure of Mason Mount this summer as talks over a contract extension continue to stall, according to the Telegraph.

Clubs such as Liverpool, who have been linked with a move for Mount, have been boosted by the news that Chelsea's ongoing contract talks with the midfielder have broken down, as he refuses to accept the Blues' latest offer.

The 24-year-old has rejected what he feels are terms lower than what some of the other players are earning at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has 18 months left on his contract, and if negotiations continue to falter Chelsea will be forced to make a decision on his future, with his contract entering its final year.

Mount was used as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday, and his first-team chances have been blocked by the influx of new signings in January.

Liverpool have been linked to Mount as potential suitors, but the Reds are reportedly prioritising a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Mason Mount has reportedly refused to sign a new deal at Chelsea, which has the likes of Liverpool plotting a move. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are willing to let right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave in the summer, with West Ham believed to be plotting a £22 million move, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old defender is in the last 18 months of his contract and was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January. And though the former Crystal Palace right-back has recently been a consistent starter under boss Erik ten Hag, it is believed that a move is the most likely outcome as he approaches the final year of his contract.

- Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested that his club won't need to consider letting their best players leave, but several Premier League clubs are said to be circling both 24-year-old striker Victor Osimhen and 21-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. That's according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, who believes that some of the figures being spent by English clubs in the January transfer window could be too good for Laurentiis to refuse. Both players have been integral in helping Napoli to a 13-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

- Ajax Amsterdam central midfielder Edson Alvarez is attracting interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old is a regular starter for club and country, racking up 61 caps -- including two at the World Cup in Qatar -- for Mexico. Chelsea attempted to sign Alvarez last summer, while several clubs contacted Ajax in January, though the Dutch club made it clear they weren't prepared to do business in January.

- Internazionale, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring the situation of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The 31-year forward has been offered a contract extension by Reds officials despite talk of a major rebuild this summer at Anfield, but the Brazilian is yet to put pen to paper. And that has alerted some of Europe's top clubs, who see Firmino as an ideal addition to their forward lines.

- Napoli, Inter Milan and AS Roma are all tracking Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to Calciomercato. The French centre-back is having a fine season for Die Adler and a number of English sides are also said to be interested. Yet it's the Italian trio who are said to be leading the race for the 23-year-old, particularly Napoli who face Frankfurt in the last 16 of the Champions League. Ndicka's contract runs out in June 2023, and so the German club could be tempted to agree on a move now before losing him for nothing in the summer.