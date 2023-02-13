The January transfer window may be over around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Amid Spurs, Everton, Newcastle interest, Leverkusen value Hincapie at £50m

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Newcastle United and any other interested Premier League clubs have been told that Bayer Leverkusen's valuation of 21-year-old centre-back Piero Hincapie is over £50 million, according to a report by Football Insider.

Hincapie was the topic of top-level interest during the January transfer window, due in part to his impressive showing at the 2022 World Cup for Ecuador. Leverkusen had no intention of letting the centre-back leave this winter, but could have a battle to keep him when the summer comes around. This comes despite Hincapie having signed an extension to his contract that means it now runs until 2027.

The defender still wants to play for a top Premier League side, and his camp has been busy assessing potential teams that he could join. Newcastle and Everton both held talks with Hincapie's representatives in January, while Spurs have also given him attention and will be looking for a top young centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Hincapie's value was seen as being around £20m late last year, but it is believed that it has now risen by at least £30m, especially after the signing of a new deal.

The defender has made 23 appearances for Leverkusen across the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, scoring one goal.

As interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie grows, so does the fee his club wants. Marius Becker/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ansu Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, will not entertain discussions about the 20-year-old Barcelona forward's future until the end of the season, reports Diario Sport. This comes amid concern about the Spain international's lack of minutes -- he's played 1,127 in all competitions this season -- while Manchester United are believed to be among the clubs that could make a compelling offer to the Blaugrana.

- AC Milan are not in talks at the moment for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, currently on loan at Stade de Reims, but might make a summer move for the 21-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. English, French and German clubs are also monitoring the England U21 international, who is currently Ligue 1's top goal scorer with 15 goals. Arsenal will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

- AC Milan are interested in Lecce midfielder Joan Gonzalez, reports Calciomercato. While there have not yet been any negotiations, there is set to be a meeting between the two clubs at the end of the season. He reportedly caught their eye with his ability to link the defence and midfield, and the 20-year-old from Catalonia is also being followed by various Premier League and LaLiga clubs.

- Newcastle United and Fulham are observing Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 21-year-old has played 16 Ligue 1 matches this season, keeping six clean sheets and conceding just 14 times. However, he recently signed a contract renewal that keeps him with Lille until 2027.

- Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi, according to Football Insider. This comes with the Eagles scouting forwards as they prepare for the potential summer departure of Wilfried Zaha, and Kyogo having impressed with 22 goals across all competitions this season.