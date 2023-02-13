Transfer Talk: PSG preparing for possible Neymar, Messi exits

The January transfer window may be over around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG face possible Neymar, Messi exits

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for the departure of big-name duo Neymar and Lionel Messi, according to Foot Mercato.

The report comes after Neymar confirmed on Monday that he was involved in an argument with PSG sporting director Luis Campos after Saturday's 3-1 loss to AS Monaco in league play. The 31-year-old Brazil star said that the dressing room row was "a little discussion, we weren't in agreement. It's part of football." The loss leaves the defending Ligue 1 champions just five points off second-place Marseille.

Foot Mercato adds that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly open to seeing Neymar leave in the summer despite being under contact until 2027.

As for Messi, the 35-year-old's contract with PSG expires this summer and he could become a free agent. Campos said last week that talks were ongoing over an extension but there has yet to be an agreement. Following Argentina's win over France at the 2022 World Cup, Messi was linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. Messi's brother Matias made headlines last week when he said criticized Barcelona and added Lionel would never return to the club, although Matias has since apologized for his remarks.

A decision on the futures of both Messi and Neymar could be based on far PSG go in this season's Champions League. They host Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup, with Messi expected to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury. Mbappe also has a hamstring issue but is expected to make the bench for the game at Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi and Neymar could be seeing major changes at PSG. NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona have an initial agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, according to Sport1 online journalist Christopher Michel, who adds that the move is still not yet certain. The 23-year-old's current contract ends in the summer and the Frenchman is now waiting for a decision from Barca, which will need to come by early May.

- Premier League clubs are already approaching Atalanta about a possible transfer for 20-year-old forward Rasmus Hojlund, reports Calciomercato, who add that the Dane's valuation is likely to be over €50 million. Hojlund has impressed since joining from Sturm Graz in the summer of 2022, recording five goals and two assists in 953 minutes of Serie A football this term.

- Manchester United are pleased with Marcel Sabitzer's performances since joining on loan from Bayern Munich, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the midfielder's future remains open. The Red Devils signed the 28-year-old on a straight loan but Bayern are open to the Austria international leaving permanently, with RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer the man they hope will replace him.

- Chelsea's contract renewal talks with midfielder Mason Mount could face collapse after stalling once more, reports Football Insider. With just 18 months left on the 24-year-old's current deal, the Blues' offers have yet to satisfy Mount, with Liverpool are hoping to bring the England international to Anfield.

- Internazionale want to keep Romelu Lukaku beyond this season, reports Tuttosport, but that it would have to be another loan from Chelsea and that the 29-year-old would have to accept a pay cut -- something the striker has already shown a willingness to do. Inter also want to keep any negotiations for right wing-back Denzel Dumfries separate.