Transfer Talk: Chelsea will spend whatever it takes to sign Jude Bellingham

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Thought Chelsea were done spending? Bellingham is next on the list

Chelsea are ready to go all-out to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, writes the Telegraph.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is reported to be the Blues' priority after they lost ground in the race for Declan Rice. Club owner Todd Boehly, who has already been in contact with Bellingham's representatives, is reportedly willing to "move heaven and earth" to see the England international make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side know that a deal could be difficult amid a battle with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City currently ahead of them in the race -- and Chelsea will also need to beat Real Madrid, who have rumoured interested, if they are to secure his signature.

After Chelsea's £107 million move for Enzo Fernandez took their transfer outlay this season to a figure in the region of £600m, it looks as though Chelsea have no intentions of slowing down. BVB are likely to demand a fee that would require the Blues to break the Premier League transfer-record for the second time since Boehly took charge.

Jude Bellingham has been the subject of frequent rumours and reports of club interest, and Chelsea is said to be willing to pay whatever it takes to sign him. Lars Baron/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Talks have taken place between the representatives of Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque and Arsenal, reveals UOL. Many clubs have been linked with interest in the 17-year-old's signature, though the latest indicates that initial talks with the Gunners have taken place, after his representatives travelled to London. Mikel Arteta's side are reported to have been keeping close tabs on his situation.

- After he turned down a move stateside to MLS, Bayer Leverkusen are leading the race to sign America MG full-back Arthur, reports UOL journalist Bruno Andrade. The 19-year-old Brazil international is understood to be valued at a fee in the region of €7m, a demand that Bayern Leverkusen are reportedly able to meet. Arthur featured in the Brazil side that won the U-20 championships on Sunday.

- Juventus aren't currently planning to offer a new deal to defender Juan Cuadrado, understands Calciomercato. The 34-year-old's contract at Juventus will expire in June, but there is belief that manager Massimiliano Allegri doesn't feel like he can rely on him following a number of recent injury problems. The Colombia international has played just 125 minutes of football since the turn of the new year.

- PSV Eindhoven are willing to grant midfielder Richard Ledezma a loan move to New York City FC after he signs a new contract, according to Eindhovens Dagblad. They have been in talks with the MLS side in recent days over the deal, but they are first looking at signing the 22-year-old to new three-year terms until the summer of 2025.

- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing in Internazionale forward Lautaro Martinez, says Football Insider. The Serie A club are understood to be open to moving on a number of players in the summer as they look to amend financial issues, and they could be prepared to let the 25-year-old leave the San Siro for a fee in the region of £80m.