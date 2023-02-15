The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG, Messi still aways from new deal

Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi have aways to go before agreeing to a new contract extension, according to L'Equipe.

Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel who also serves as his son's agent, held talks with PSG on Wednesday in which the club revealed they are looking to reduce the Argentina captain's salary. That has created a level of uncertainty over Messi's future at the Parc des Princes amid interest from Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Previous reports have stated the 35-year-old's future at PSG will depend on their performance in the Champions League. PSG are down 1-0 to Bayern Munich following Tuesday's first-leg defeat in the competition's round of 16.

The report comes after sources told ESPN on Wednesday that PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met on Tuesday in Paris to discuss a potential transfer of Neymar. The 31-year-old Brazil playmaker is under contract in PSG until June 2027 and earns €30 million a year, but he is currently out of favour with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Could Lionel Messi be leaving PSG at the end of the season? Xavier Laine/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The situation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being watched by Barcelona, reveals Sport. The Chelsea forward was recently linked with a move to MLS, but it is reported that he wants to remain in Europe, with his dream move believed to be a return to the Camp Nou. Aubameyang, 33, was willing to accept a low salary to head back to Xavi Hernandez's side in January, and the latest indicates that they would be interested in acquiring him on a free transfer in the summer.

- Manchester United are preparing an offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, understands Calciomercato. As Erik ten Hag's side continue their search for a striker, the latest indicates they are now set to make a proposal worth £107 million with hopes of tempting the 24-year-old to Old Trafford. He has remained in impressive form this season, having contributed to 20 goals in 18 Serie A games.

- Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is looking for parity with some of the club's highest earners if he is to sign new terms at Stamford Bridge, says Football Insider. The 24-year-old's current deal worth £80,000-per-week will enter its final year in the summer, and there has already been reported interest from Liverpool and Juventus. If the Blues are to keep hold of their academy graduate, they may need to propose a contract worth in the region of £250,000-per-week to keep him.

- Clubs in La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga are keeping tabs on Mainz left-back Aaron Martin, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old has been a key player this season, with five goal contributions in 17 league appearances, and it is reported that he has made the decision not to renew his contract ahead of its impending expiry this summer.