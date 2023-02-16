Transfer Talk: Tottenham star Richarlison remains on Real Madrid's radar

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Richarlison still on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid's main focus this summer continues to zone in on Jude Bellingham, but Footmercato believe they're also eyeing up surprise moves for Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur and Robert Renan from Zenit St Petersburg.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti knows Brazil international Richarlison well from his time in charge of Everton , while Madrid officials believe Spurs could be willing to raise funds for new players by offloading the 24-year-old in the summer.

Richarlison was a big-money signing by Tottenham in the summer of 2022, but he has only started five league games and is yet to score a league goal for the club this season. His record for Brazil is better, though; he averaged a goal every 43 minutes in 2022 for his national side.

Renan, 19, also Brazilian, would have a transfer fee of about €30 million. He only joined Zenit in January on a free transfer from Corinthians, but Madrid were impressed by his performances for title winners Brazil at the South American Under-20s Championship. Renan is a strong and powerful figure for his age, and appears comfortable playing against fast attackers.

Real Madrid have already signed Brazilian youngster Endrick from Palmeiras, but the 16-year-old will have to until he turns 18 to able to join Madrid in July 2024.

Richarlison remains a player of interest for Real Madrid. Insidefoto/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Gianluca Prestianni is attracting interest from clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City. That's according to Tuttosport, who believe that the continent's biggest sides are falling over themselves for the chance to sign Argentine youngster from Velez Sarsfield. Barcelona are believed to lead the way, though their loan-to-buy proposal may fall flat compared to others. And with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly calling the 17-year-old -- as well as interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea -- he could have his pick from Europe's finest teams. Having already made his debut in the Argentine top flight, he's the third youngstest ever to appear in the league after Diego Maradona and Sergio Aguero.

- Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is looking to seal a double deal for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and centre-back Castello Lukeba from Lyon. Teamtalk believe that 31-year-old Bounou will leave the Spanish club for United in the summer in pursuit of Champions League football for a fee of £17.75m to compete alongside David de Gea for the No. 1 shirt. De Gea's current deal expires in the summer, but he's expected to extend his deal on reduced terms. Tottenham are also keen on Bounou. Lukeba, meanwhile, is a left-footed centre-back with great promise. Calm on the ball, United are pushing for a permanent move for the 22-year-old in the summer.

- The list of clubs interested in signing France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram grows longer by the week, but Internazionale still have the edge ahead of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, according to Calciomercato. Inter are believed to have offered Thuram a salary of €5m a year. In fact, the Italians side are believed to be the only club to have so far made the 25-year-old a tangible contract offer. Thuram himself posted a picture of Inter legend Adriano on his social channels on Thursday, which added further fuel to the speculation, though he is said to be awaiting any proposals from the Premier League before making a decision on his future.

- Bayern Munich continue to pursue their interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but the Bavarian club are not prepared to meet Tottenham's valuation of £100m, according to Calciomercato. The German club are also prepared to keep faith with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting if Kane doesn't join this summer. Bayern are even prepared to wait until 2024 if Kane decides to run down his existing contract. However, they also believe they have a chance of landing him before then, with Spurs unwilling to let Kane join another English club.

- Real Madrid are interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, but the player's agent and father have both said there's "no chance" he'll leave Italy for Spain this summer, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The 22-year-old winger has scored nine goals in 18 games and added nine assists to aid the club's title charge in Serie A. Not surprisingly, the Georgian's form has started to attract attention from some of Europe's top clubs, but the player is said to be very happy in Naples. "There is no possibility of him leaving Naples; me and his father we are the only ones to represent Kvara and I tell you that there is no chance of him going to another team," said agent Mamuka Jugheli.