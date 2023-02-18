The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Zakaria to make Chelsea move permanent

Juventus have decided to transfer Denis Zakaria to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell at the Premier League club, as per the Evening Standard.

Zakaria signed for Chelsea on loan on deadline day in the summer, with the deal including a £27 million option to make the transfer permanent. The 26-year-old midfielder has been impressive for Chelsea and represents a cheaper option compared to Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, who are both targets for the Blues.

However, it is believed that much depends on Chelsea's finances regarding UEFA's new Financial Sustainability Rules, with the London club already alerting attention for their £500m in spending over the last two transfer windows.

If Chelsea do not take up the option to sign the Switzerland international, the report states that Juventus are hopeful that another Premier League side will be keen to make an offer close to the £27m clause in the loan deal.

Juventus are in a precarious position after being accused of breaching financial regulations, which could see the Italian giants facing a 15-point deduction. With the club looking to balance the books, the sale of Zakaria, whether to Chelsea or elsewhere, looks a certainty in the summer.

Denis Zakaria could make the permanent move to Chelsea from Juventus. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Merih Demiral is still an option for Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The report states that the 24-year-old Turkey international was attracting interest from several clubs in the January transfer window, with Inter and Spurs both tempted at signing the 24-year-old in the winter. It is believed that Inter view the Atalanta defender as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, who could depart the Serie A outfit in the summer.

- Al Nassr have approached Barcelona's Sergio Busquets for a potential move in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet states that the 34-year-old midfielder has attracted attention from MLS side Inter Miami. Busquets' contract at Barcelona ends this summer.

- Bayer Leverkusen have identified Piero Hincapie as a player they cannot lose in the summer amid interest from Tottenham, according to Christian Falk. The report reveals that the Bundesliga outfit are hoping that the new contract for the 21-year-old, that will keep him at the club until 2027, will be sufficient to fend off interest from Spurs, who were linked with the centre-back in January.

- Liverpool are eager to sign Mason Mount amid contract disputes with Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail. The report states that with the midfielder enduring a significant gap between his desires and Chelsea's in contract negotiations, the possibility of the 24-year-old swapping West London for Merseyside has increased. It is believed that Mount wants to treble his current wage of £80,000, which Chelsea are currently not prepared to do. As a result, this could see Liverpool pounce to sign the England international, with Jurgen Klopp believed to have long been an admirer of Mount.

- Neymar has been offered to Newcastle United with Chelsea and Barcelona also keen on the Brazilian, according to Ekrem Konur. Paris Saint-Germain will be aware that the most expensive player of all time will not be a cheap transfer, with his deal not expiring until 2025. The 31-year-old has excelled for PSG this campaign, with 17 goals and 18 assists, although a poor season for Les Parisiens standards, could see the winger depart the club in the summer.