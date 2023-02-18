Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson will be a man in demand this summer with Newcastle joining the list of suitors. John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle eye move for Robinson

Newcastle United have made Fulham and United States left-back Antonee Robinson their top priority in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It is believed that the Magpies have regularly had their scouts watch the 25-year-old this season and have received positive reviews.

Playing for a club in the Champions League is understood to be an enticing option for Robinson, with Eddie Howe's side currently placed in the top four despite their 2-0 loss against Liverpool on Saturday.

Howe is looking for an attack-minded left-back option who can provide more pace than they already have, with Dan Burn currently keeping Matt Targett out of the starting lineup.

The Magpies are not alone in showing an interest in Robinson, though, as Manchester City are joined by Serie A giants AC Milan and Internazionale in looking at the defender.

Robinson has only missed one match for Fulham all season -- doing so due to a yellow card suspension -- and has a contract that is set to keep him with the Cottagers until the summer of 2024. He also played every minute for Gregg Berhalter's USMNT side at the World Cup, reaching the Round of 16 before being knocked out by the Netherlands.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Agent Pini Zahavi has told Barcelona president Joan Laporta that his client, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, would be open to joining the Blaugrana in the summer, says Sport Bild. The 26-year-old currently has a contract that runs until 2024 and has rejected any offers of a renewal from Bayern, while Zahavi has previously helped Robert Lewandowski leave the Bavarians to join Barca.

- Manchester United see Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as David De Gea's long-term replacement, claims The Sun. The Red Devils are willing to offer De Gea £250,000-per-week to keep the 32-year-old at Old Trafford, but also want to line up the Spaniard's replacement with Dean Henderson set to leave in the summer to get the game time he wants after his loan at Nottingham Forest ends. Man United are willing to wait until they can offer Meslier a starting spot.

- West Ham United are lining up Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Declan Rice, claims The Sun. The Serbia international's contract expires in 2024 and the Hammers are keen to sign him, with Rice expected to leave in the summer. West Ham are also watching how things develop for Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City.

- Nicolo Zaniolo could still make a summer move to AC Milan despite his January transfer from AS Roma to Galatasaray, according to Calciomercato. There is a €35m release clause in the 23-year-old's new contract, and Milan will evaluate whether to trigger it, with Zaniolo's performances in the Turkish Super Lig expected to play a key part in that decision.

- Aston Villa have made a €40m opening offer to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Villa Park and scored 26 goals, including one in the playoff semifinal against West Bromwich Albion to help Villa earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.