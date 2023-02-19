Chelsea and Tottenham have identified Brighton's Evan Ferguson as one to watch ahead of the next transfer window. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Spurs to battle for Ferguson

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both shown interest in Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson, according to the Sun.

Ferguson has impressed at Brighton this season, becoming the Seagulls and the Republic of Ireland's youngest Premier League goal-scorer, when he netted in a 4-2 loss to Arsenal on New Year's Eve. The 18-year-old has gone on to register an impressive three goals in seven Premier League appearances, alongside two assists, making the striker one of the hottest talents in the English top-flight.

The report states that Spurs view Ferguson as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, who is approaching 30 and has been linked with a move away from North London heavily for the past year. Meanwhile, Chelsea are reported to rate the forward highly, with manager Graham Potter overseeing the signing of Ferguson to Brighton in 2021, when the Republic of Ireland international signed from Bohemians.

It is believed that the Blues are eager to bolster their forward options in the summer, with Potter's side struggling for goals. Chelsea have not scored more than one goal in a match since Dec. 27 when they ran out 2-0 winners against AFC Bournemouth. Since that victory, the West London outfit have managed just four goals in 10 games.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are interested in making a move for Hakim Ziyech in the summer, although it is believed the Moroccan has his heart set on Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato. The 29-year-old midfielder has struggled for consistency at Chelsea since his move from Ajax Amsterdam in 2020, and the report states that PSG are eager to take Ziyech away from Stamford Bridge. The French giants were close to completing a loan move for Ziyech on deadline day in January, however due to the late submission of documents, the deal never materialised.

- Manchester United are open to letting Scott McTominay leave the club in the summer, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that the Red Devils value the Scotland international at £25 million, with coach Erik ten Hag informed by the board that he must offload players to bolster any potential transfer budget for the summer. While no decision on McTominay's future has been made, it is likely that he will have no shortage of suitors, should United want to let him go.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester City star Rodri, according to Football Insider. It is reported that the Catalan side have begun laying the groundwork for a deal that would see the club offer £80m for the Spanish midfielder. With Barcelona looking for a Sergio Busquets replacement, it is believed that City are concerned they could lose the 26-year-old, who may be keen to return to his homeland.

- Manchester United are heavily scouting New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, according to Tom Bogert. With David de Gea yet to agree a new contract with the Premier League outfit, it is thought that United are looking for potential replacements between the sticks. Petrovic, 23, has impressed at New England, with the Serbia international identified as a potential option for the summer, though there has been no official contact between the clubs yet.

- There are no talks ongoing between Al Nassr and Marcelo, with the Brazil legend keeping his options open instead, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old has reportedly made no decision on his future after becoming a free agent after having his contract terminated at Olympiakos.