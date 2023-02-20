Transfer Talk: PSG eye Bundesliga stars to join Mbappe amid Messi, Neymar unrest

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye French trio amid Neymar, Messi unrest

Paris Saint-Germain are tracking multiple French talents in the Bundesliga as they look to revamp their forward line this summer, according to L'Equipe.

Amid uncertainty over the futures of Neymar and Lionel Messi, it looks as though PSG football adviser Luis Campos wants to ensure that Kylian Mbappe isn't left short in the event that his attacking partners leave.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani is high on the club's shortlist, with the 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt star in impressive form this season, contributing to 20 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches.

Another player from Germany's top flight has also caught their attention, with the club keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone. The 21-year-old France youth international has been a key player for his side in the current campaign, and put in one of his best displays in the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram, who also scored for Gladbach in that match, is another player on PSG's radar. The 25-year-old Les Bleus forward will become a free agent this summer and his linked with numerous clubs around Europe.

Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram could join France teammate Kylian Mbappe at PSG. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are following Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, says AS. The 23-year-old was made available for transfer in January, with the Serie A club offering him to Premier League sides for a fee in excess of €100 million. That move was only stopped by Vlahovic's agent, and that could now open the door to Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

- Internazionale are in talks to renew the contracts of two key players, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A club are hopeful of signing forward Edin Dzeko to new terms following his impressive form this season, where the 36-year-old has contributed to 14 goals in 29 games. They are also keen to sign defender Stefan de Vrij, 31, to a new deal, with hopes of avoiding a repeat situation that saw them see Milan Skriniar sign with PSG in January on a free transfer this summer.

- Multiple teams in Italy are interested in signing Stade de Reims forward Folarin Balogun, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 side while on loan from Arsenal this season, with 15 goals in 23 league games, and it is reported that he has caught the attention of Napoli, AC Milan, Internazionale, and Lazio.

- Celta Vigo defender Hugo Mallo remains intent on leaving the club at the end of the season, understands Marca. The 31-year-old is reported to have been looking for an exit in January, and the latest indicates that the LaLiga side have been unable to persuade him to extend his contract that will expire in June. Mallo, the club captain, has been with the Sky Blues since he joined the youth side in 1999.

- Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is on the radar of Leeds United, according to Football Insider. It is understood that they are in a strong position to acquire him if they survive relegation, with hopes of signing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. The 26-year-old is also being watched by Southampton, but it is believed that the Saints are currently behind in the race for his signature.