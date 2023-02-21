The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leverkusen's Wirtz on Barcelona's wishlist

Barcelona are interested in making a future transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Sport.

The 19-year-old Germany youngster is beginning to recapture his best form since returning from a knee injury that saw him sidelined for almost a year, and he has now contributed to four goals in his last six games.

Wirtz is understood to see a potential switch to the Camp Nou as a dream move, but while the Blaugrana have placed him on their shortlist, they currently have little room in the upcoming transfer window to manoeuvre in -- and they are reported to be focusing their efforts on contract extensions and options who are available as free transfers.

The LaLiga side have recently been reported to be looking to reach an agreement over a contract extension with Ousmane Dembele, as well as discussing deals for Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets, who are both set to be out of contract in the summer.

Florian Wirtz is back in fine form after a long-term injury, which has Barcelona eyeing the Bayer Leverkusen youngster. Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keen on signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, reports the Evening Standard. The 30-year-old is understood to be looking for a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer, having recently rejected an offer to extend his contract with an increase on his current £130,000-per-week deal. Al Nassr are believed to be one of the club's interested, with Zaha tempted by the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

- Internazionale are looking to move on wingbacks Robin Gosens and Denzel Dumfries, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that the Serie A club are dissatisfied with their performances, and believe that they need to move the pair on before they can make active moves in the summer transfer market. Gosens, 28, has previously been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen, while 26-year-old Dumfries was previously discussed as a potential option in a player-exchange deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku.

- Al Nassr are interested in signing Marcelo, according to UOL. The 34-year-old left-back has been a free agent since his contract was terminated by Olympiakos, and it is reported that the Saudi Pro League side are the first club to initiate talks over a potential move. The former Real Madrid star is also being considered by clubs in MLS.

- Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is being eyed by Napoli, according to Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A club see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Kolo Muani has contributed to 20 goals in as many games in the Bundesliga this season.

- Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan won't be making the switch to Galatasaray, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has recently been linked with the Super Lig club, but amid interest from across Europe, it looks as though he is waiting for an offer in the summer. He has previously been on the radar of Chelsea.