The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: German goliaths interested in David

RB Leipzig are amongst a host of clubs in Europe who have shown an interest in Canada striker Jonathan David, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old has been in sparkling form for Ligue 1 side Lille and tops the division's goal-scoring charts with 15 goals in 23 appearances. Romano says that David is a priority for Leipzig due to the forward being accomplished in playing as a target-man, as well as a second striker.

David has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille in recent months, however, with his contract not expiring until 2025, it is likely that he will prove to be an expensive investment for any potential suitor.

Whilst it is reported that there are a whole range of clubs interested in the services of Ligue 1's top goal-scorer, RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga could prove to be of particular interest to David, who may note the success fellow Canadian Alphonso Davies has found in Germany with Bayern Munich. Since his move from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018, Davies has cemented himself as one of the best left-backs in the world and Germany's top-flight may offer David the same opportunity to burnish his reputation.

Jonathan David's fine form for Lille has the likes of RB Leipzig circling. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

- Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Kylian Mbappe, with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is believed to be unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and the report says that the Premier League trio are all aware that any potential deal will be difficult to finalise. The Frenchman has a deal until 2025 at PSG, and reportedly earns more than £1.2 million a year, highlighting the difficulties the trio endure, in attempting to sign the forward this summer.

- Fenerbahce have a concrete interest in Lucas Moura, according to Rudy Galetti. The Brazilian's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer, which means that Moura is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs. Turkish giants Fenerbahce are one club that are said to have an interest in the 30-year-old, who has fallen out-of-favour with Antonio Conte this season, although nothing has been agreed yet.

- Aaron Wan-Bissaka is seriously considering leaving Manchester United this summer, according to Football Insider. The report states that with the Red Devils in the market for a right-back in the summer, they are willing to listen to offers for the Englishman. It is believed that the former Crystal Palace player is not willing to play second fiddle next season, and would prefer to leave if another right-back was signed.

- Real Madrid are prepared to offer Toni Kroos a new contract, with the German midfielder considering retirement, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that Kroos wants to retire at Los Blancos and is mulling over whether to retire now or stay with the club for a further year.

- Frenkie de Jong could depart Barcelona in the summer, with Manchester United an option, amid financial turmoil for the Catalan side, according to Calciomercato. The Premier League giants were heavily linked with the Dutch midfielder last year and they could finally sign the 25-year-old this summer as they look to cash in on Barcelona's financial issues. The report states that in order to keep De Jong at the Nou Camp, he would have to endure a significant wage cut, which makes a transfer to Old Trafford seem more likely.