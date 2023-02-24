Liverpool are planning a reimagined midfield in 2023-24, and Inter's Nicolo Barella could play a big role in the new-look engine room. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Barella for summer revamp

Liverpool have added Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella to their shortlist of potential options for next season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Reds are planning to make a number of signings in the summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp looking to add to his midfield.

Liverpool scouts reportedly have been to watch the 26-year-old in recent months, and he is now among their top targets as they look to make a marquee signing in the offseason. While Liverpool remain interested in landing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, they are ensuring they are not left short should they miss out on one of their primary options are unable to meet the German club's valuation.

Barella is contracted at the San SIro until 2026, ensuring that any deal won't come cheap. The Italy international has been one of the standout performers for the Nerazzurri this season, contributing to 10 goals in 21 Serie A matches.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Contact between the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos and Al Nassr has taken place, reports Marca. The 36-year-old former Real Madrid captain is reported to be a primary transfer target for the summer, with the Saudi Pro League side hopeful of reuniting him with Cristiano Ronaldo. They are also said to be keen on signing Luka Modric, although the 37-year-old midfielder is planning to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified FC Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko as a potential option for the Red Devils, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old Slovenia international who is set to join RB Leipzig in the summer is seen as an alternative to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A side demanding a significant transfer fee to sanction his departure.

- Napoli are planning ahead with their transfer business and are hopeful of securing Atalanta midfielder Rasmus Hojlund, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 20-year-old Denmark international has been linked with multiple Serie A clubs of late following a run of impressive performances that has seen him score six times in his past 10 league matches, while manager Luciano Spalletti & Co. are also keeping a close eye on Wolves winger Adama Traore and Hertha Berlin midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

- Talks have commenced between Tottenham Hotspur and centre-back Eric Dier over a new contract, according to Football Insider. The 29-year-old England international is set to enter the final year of his deal in the summer, but Spurs are now looking to extend his current terms for another two seasons, and there is optimism on both sides as Dier is reportedly keen to extend his stay with Antonio Conte's side.

- Vasco de Gama midfielder Marlon Gomes is being watched closely by AC Milan, reports UOL. The reigning Serie A champions are reported to have held talks in Colombia over a potential move for the 19-year-old, who played a key role in the Brazil youth side that recently won the CONMEBOL U20 championships.