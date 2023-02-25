The race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is heating up, with Man Utd in contention to sign the right-back. Nderim Kaceli/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd tracking Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong could be on the verge of a big move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, possibly to Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman's form this season has seen him earn rave reviews, and the 22-year-old defender -- who has scored five goals and contributed seven assists from the back -- is a target for United, among others.

Leverkusen, who fended off interest from clubs in January because they wanted to keep Frimpong at least until the end of the season, value him at between £40 million and £50 million, but United are keen to land their man for a deal closer to around £30-£35m.

United's interest depends largely on whether existing right-back Diogo Dalot signs a new deal.

Leverkusen are having a poor season and sit in 11th place in the Bundesliga, which makes their chances of qualifying for the Champions League unlikely. Frimpong wants to play at Europe's top table, and United boss Erik ten Hag is thought to be a keen admirer of his compatriot.

Newcastle United are also interested in signing the marauding right-back.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are looking to strengthen in certain areas in the summer, particularly in midfield, and long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tops their wanted list, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. Of their existing squad, Paul Pogba's future remains unclear, while Adrien Rabiot is expected to leave, which makes Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic, 27, an important target for Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri. However, a move for him could be tricky, and so Juve representatives are also monitoring Davide Frattesi, 23, of Sassuolo, and Morten Hjulmand, 23, at Lecce. The Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on new defensive reinforcements, namely Monza's 24-year-old left-back Carlos Augusto, and Spezia's 22-year-old right-back Emil Holm.

- Barcelona believe they've unearthed a gem in Borussia Dortmund youngster Paris Brunner, according to Spanish journalist Josep Capdevila. The Catalan club particularly like Brunner's height and imposing physical frame, which, they feel, is akin to current striker Robert Lewandowski. Brunner is yet to make his first-team debut, but while Barca have already missed out on fellow Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko in the past 12 months, they're determined to succeed the second time around with Dortmund's latest rising star.

- Real Betis are monitoring the situation of Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barca are keen to extend the 23-year-old's contract beyond next June to 2026, but discussions have stalled, with Pena keen to play first-team football and his chances of doing so at Barca blocked by current keeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen. Pena impressed during a loan spell at Galatasaray in 2022, including when playing twice against Barca, and now he feels he might have to leave Camp Nou in order to play regularly once again. Galatasaray have since tried to sign Pena on loan again, but Betis are thinking more long term, with the Spanish club considering a move in the summer. Betis are looking to replace Claudio Bravo, who turns 40 in April.

- AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is considering a return to the Premier League -- and specifically London -- when his contract runs out in the summer, with West Ham United, Brentford and Fulham all interested. That's according to The Sun, which reports that the 36-year-old French player has a long list of admirers in England despite his advancing years. Giroud has scored seven goals and added four assists in Italy this season, but it's alleged he would prefer a return to the English capital rather than stay at the San Siro beyond his existing contract.

- Bristol City's 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, according to The Sun. The youngster has had an impressive season under the tutelage of City boss Nigel Pearson, contributing five assists. Wolverhampton Wanderers targeted Scott in the January transfer window but were scared off by a £25m valuation. Meanwhile, Newcastle, Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all been monitoring his progress, and the Robins are bracing themselves for bids in the summer.