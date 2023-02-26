Transfer Talk: Arsenal lining up move for Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal weighing move for Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal could sign summer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for the modest fee of £35 million, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report states that Lazio have lowered their requeted fee for the 27-year-old, with the Serbia international set to see his contract expire at the club in the next 18 months. This could tempt Arsenal into making a bid for Milinkovic-Savic. The Gunners, who are in line for a Champions League place next season, are reported to be huge admirers of the midfielder and are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer.

The report also reveals that while the midfielder is a wanted man by many clubs across Europe, the Premier League looks to be the most likely destination for Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the world, contributing to 12 goals from midfield this season, however, it appears that a new deal with Lazio is unlikely, which points towards a summer exit as the Serie A side look to cash in on their star player.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with several midfielders in recent weeks, including England international Declan Rice.

Paper Gossip

- Newcastle are plotting a move for out-of-favour Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mirror. The Scotland international has been forced to settle for a place on the bench for the Premier League leaders, with Oleksandr Zinchenko nailing down the left-back position. As a result, it is believed that Tierney would be open to leaving the Emirates in the summer, with Newcastle keen, as they look to build a side to compete for the title next season.

- Barcelona are expected to "go all out" in their pursuit of Ilkay Gundogan, reports Football Insider. Gundogan will see his contract with Manchester City expire in the summer, and while it is reported that the Premier League champions are keen to keep the 32-year-old, they may end up losing their captain to Barcelona. The report states that the due to financial issues, the LaLiga leaders are eyeing up free agents for the summer and Gundogan is a player who is highly rated by manager Xavi Hernandez.

- Clubs from both the Premier League and Serie A want to sign AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old striker Vangelis Pavlidis, writes Ekrem Konur. The striker has been impressive in the Eredivise this season, netting 11 goals in 15 games, which has seen his stock rise in Europe. However, with two years left on his current deal, it is likely that the forward will not come cheap for any potential suitor in the summer.

- Liverpool are interested in signing Nicolo Barella this summer, as per Corriere dello Sport. The report reveals that the Internazionale midfielder is a player that Jurgen Klopp has tracked for a while now, as he looks to rebuild for next season following a sub-par campaign in 2022-23. The report says that Liverpool would have to be willing to pay in excess of €70m to secure the services of Barella.

- Juventus have identified sought after forward Rasmus Hojlund as a potential Dusan Vlahovic replacement, should the latter leave the club, writes Calciomercato. The report states that while Hojlund is viewed as an ideal replacement, the Denmark striker could be tough to sign in the summer, with the 20-year-old earmarked as a priority for a number of sides across Europe. However, if Vlahovic does depart Turin, it is believed that Juventus will not be put off by the €50m price tag for the Atalanta ace.