Shaka Hislop and Frank Leboeuf discuss Manchester City's 4-1 win over Bournemouth which keeps the pressure on Arsenal for the Premier League title. (1:01)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Alvarez weighing Man City exit?

Julian Alvarez is preparing to ask Manchester City to leave the club in the summer, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Pep Guardiola's side have recently been looking to sign the 23-year-old forward to a new contract, but with little guarantee of regular starting minutes ahead of Erling Haaland -- who has scored 33 goals across all competitions this season -- it looks as though Alvarez is now open to potential exits.

With the Argentina international already stalling on an offer on the table to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium due to a salary issue, as highlighted by Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions appear to be finding it difficult to persuade him amid interest from Europe.

TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reported on Sunday that Barcelona, among other clubs from across Europe, had enquired about his services and more interest could emerge the longer the contract stalemate goes on.

Alvarez has made 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, but with the majority of those coming from the bench, he has accumulated just 707 minutes of gametime across them.

Julian Alvarez could seek a move from Manchester City in the summer. Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are set to begin talks with midfielder Sergio Busquets, reveals Sport. The 34-year-old midfielder will be out of contract in the summer, but manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to offer him a deal that would keep him at the Camp Nou for one more season. Should he decide to leave, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is currently the Blaugrana's top target for a successor.

- Manchester United remain interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, says Football Insider. Erik ten Hag is reported to be prioritising a move for a forward when the transfer market opens, and the 29-year-old's contract situation is being watched closely. Kane will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, having signed a six-year deal back in 2018. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in his signature.

- Paris Saint-Germain and centre-back Marquinhos are on the verge of announcing a new deal, reports Le 10 Sport. The 28-year-old Brazil international is reported to have signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2027, with his salary moving towards the top five of the club's highest earners. PSG are also continuing to work on new deals for both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

- Several Premier League sides preparing to battle for the signature of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, writes Ekrem Konur. Everton, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are all reported to be keen on the 25-year-old Scotland international, who is believed to be becoming frustrated at the Emirates following a lack of first-team minutes. He has made just four starts in the Premier League this season.

- Juventus are working on a new deal for defender Alex Sandro, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Despite previous reports suggesting that the 32-year-old was set to leave at the end of his contract in the summer, the latest indicates that the Serie A side is keen to sign him to a one-year extension. He has featured 27 times for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season.

- AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham wants to remain at the club beyond next summer, understands Calciomercato. While the 25-year-old was previously linked with a move to the Premier League, the latest indicates that the ex-Chelsea man wants to win trophies with Jose Mourinho's side, and he is reported to have made his priorities clear. Abraham has contributed to nine goals from 19 starts in the Serie A.

- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the situation of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, says Football Insider. Jurgen Klopp is reported to be preparing to overhaul his midfield in the summer, and with Chelsea yet to reach an agreement over a new contract with the 31-year-old star, the Reds are waiting to see whether an opportunity will arise for them to make a move for his signature as a free transfer. Graham Potter's side are believed to be holding talks with Kante, amid hopes of keeping him at Stamford Bridge for one more season.