The January transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Manchester clubs in Barella tug-of-war

Manchester United are hoping to see off competition from local rivals Manchester City to sign Internazionale midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Football Insider.

Fresh from winning his first trophy with the Red Devils after a 2-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, coach Erik ten Hag is said to be a "huge fan" of the 26-year-old Italy international.

While Marcel Sabitzer has been signed on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season, the Red Devils are now reportedly looking for a more permanent figure for their midfield in the summer.

Football Insider's report also says that Liverpool are keen on Barella and that it would take at least €80 million to sign him.

Inter Milan will be in a strong position if there are any negotiations, as Barella's current contract runs until the summer of 2026, after he joined from Cagliari in 2020 following a successful loan spell. Barella has played 31 matches for Inter across all competitions so far this season, recording six goals and seven assists.

The report also says that Man United are interested in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but face competition from Arsenal.

Both Manchester clubs are reportedly ready to duke it out for the signature of Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella this summer. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aymeric Laporte is considering leaving Man City in the summer, reports Foot Mercato, who add that the centre-back is being considered by Barcelona as they continue to look for somebody to fill the void left by Gerard Pique. City have their eye on a replacement of their own, as they are looking at RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Josko Gvardiol having already made efforts to sign him in January. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are also looking at the Croatia international.

- Manchester City are looking at Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell ahead of the summer, according to Football Insider, who add that a left-back is the club's top priority when the transfer window arrives. This comes with Sergio Gomez being seen as a squad player and Joao Cancelo's City future in serious doubt, while Chilwell would also qualify as a homegrown player.

- RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are both hoping to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita during the summer transfer window, reports Sport Bild, with the Guinea international set to be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. Both Bundesliga clubs have previously shown interest, although the 28-year-old wanted to wait until the summer so that he would have more options.

- Tottenham Hotspur are planning on extending the contract of 29-year-old striker Harry Kane until 2026, according to Ekrem Konur. The club's all-time top goal-scorer's current deal runs until 2024, and there are various clubs hoping to sign the England captain during the summer transfer window.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that 22-year-old winger Facundo Torres will extend his contract to stay at Orlando City, with an agreement in place on a deal that will last until 2027. It is also understood that there will be a $30m release clause in the Uruguayan player's new contract.

- Chelsea are planning to make a summer move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, as the 28-year-old would be a cheaper option than Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, according to Ekrem Konur. Mitrovic has scored 11 goals and assisted a further three in 21 appearances across the Premier League and FA Cup so far this season.