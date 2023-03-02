Transfer Talk: Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes on Real Madrid's radar

The January transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Guimaraes on Real Madrid's radar

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is attracting the attention of Real Madrid, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian has been impressive for the Magpies all season and endured a bright showing in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester United. The report names Madrid as one club interested in the 25-year-old, though it is believed a range of top sides in Europe have an interest in the Newcastle star.

The LaLiga side are seemingly eager to add to their midfield in the summer, with Luka Modric out of contract in the summer. Jude Bellingham is another player thought to be high on their list, though Borussia Dortmund's €150 million price tag on Bellignham's transfer could see Los Blancos look elsewhere.

Guimaraes has been impressive for Eddie Howe's side this season, netting three goals alongside three assists in the Premier League, helping the Magpies push for a Champions League spot. Despite the interest in Guimaraes, Newcastle are under no real financial pressure to let the 25-year-old depart St James' Park. His deal at the club does not expire until 2026 after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal following his move from Lyon.

Would Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle for Real Madrid? Richard Sellers/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSP

- Manchester United's uncertain status amid a potential a sale has put them behind in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been strongly linked with a move for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star. The Glazer family has received at least two offers from bidders to buy the Old Trafford side.

- Internazionale are interested in Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini, according to Calciomercato. The report states that Inter have joined Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the race for the 19-year-old, however, Atalanta are adamant that they will only let the youngster leave for €40m. Scalvini has impressed in both defence and midfield for Atalanta this season, with his versatility making the Italy international an attractive prospect for many top clubs in Europe.

- Fulham are keeping tabs on Olivier Giroud's situation at AC Milan and are prepared to pounce if the Frenchman cannot agree a new deal with the Serie A side, according to Football Insider. Whilst the striker has been integral for Milan this season, scoring 11 goals, his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign with the 36-year-old reportedly eager to return to London. Fulham are one of the clubs who have an interest in the World Cup winner, with West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brentford also named as showing an interest.

- Al Nassr are working hard on signing Luka Modric as a free agent in the summer, with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation also trying to facilitate the deal, reports Rudy Galetti. The Croatia midfielder sees his contract at Real Madrid expire at the end of the season, and whilst he is a well-respected member of the squad at Los Blancos, there is no indication that the Spanish outfit will offer the veteran a new deal.

- Raheem Sterling is happy at Chelsea and does not intend on leaving the club, according to the Daily Mail. The England international joined the Blues in the summer for £47.5m from Manchester City, but with Graham Potter's side enduring a poor season, there have been reports linking Sterling away from Stamford Bridge. However, the report reveals that the 28-year-old is not considering his future with the club, and there are no plans to review his position at the club in the summer.