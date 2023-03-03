Julien Laurens says it's time for Chelsea to move on from Graham Potter, with no improvement to be seen. (2:04)

The January transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gvardiol still on Chelsea's shortlist

Chelsea have renewed their interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, according to the Times.

It is understood that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are preparing to further strengthen their side in the summer, as they continue to search for Thiago Silva's future successor.

Gvardiol has been on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe following impressive performances in recent seasons, and after the Blues discussed a deal for him last summer, they are now considering re-entering negotiations with the Bundesliga side.

The Croatia international has a £97 million release clause that is set to become active in 2024, though Chelsea are hopeful of securing a move before then to acquire him for a lower fee.

He has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig this season, and he is also believed to be on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Josko Gvardiol remains a top transfer target for Premier League sides. Lars Baron/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are attentive to the situation of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, writes Sport. The 28-year-old has recently been linked with Barcelona, but it looks as though they could now have some competition from their LaLiga rivals who are also looking to strengthen at centre-back. Laporte has made just 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, though he remains contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025.

- Chelsea have added Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic to their shortlist, reveals Football Insider. It is reported that financial uncertainty could force the Serie A side to move the 23-year-old on, and with the Blues looking for a potential successor for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, it looks as though Vlahovic is one of the first options on their shortlist. He has scored eight goals in 15 Serie A appearances this season, but managed just one from five Champions League clashes.

- Anderson Talisca is set to remain with Al Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but the latest indicates that the transfer is unlikely to take place, with Talisca happy at the club. He has been in excellent form this season, with 13 goals in 14 league appearances.

- Links regarding Internazionale attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu potentially moving to the Premier League are untrue, understands Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old has recently been linked with a potential switch to both Southampton and Leeds United, but it is understood that he is close to signing a new contract extension with the Nerazzurri, who are keen to keep him at the San Siro.

- Liverpool are the frontrunners if Chelsea fail to reach an agreement with midfielder Mason Mount, reports the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and it is believed that he is among the list of potential targets for Jurgen Klopp, who is building a shortlist as he looks to strengthen his midfield.