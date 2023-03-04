The January transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern still keen on Kane despite Choupo-Moting deal

Bayern Munich remain keen in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane despite giving Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a contract extension through 2024, according to Sport Bild.

The Bundesliga giants have long been linked with the England captain, who is now Spurs' all-time top goalscorer, and the 29-year-old is still the player they most want to lead their frontline.

Even so, a move this summer is unlikely due to Kane being valued at €90 million and Spurs being widely considered as a tough club to negotiate with.

The renewal of Choupo-Moting's contract relieves any pressure to make a move this summer, and the 33-year-old's annual salary of €10m also highlights that the Cameroon international is no longer seen as a substitute.

With the above in mind, Bayern are looking ahead to Kane's contract expiring in the summer of 2024, and they will aim to convince the striker to sign for them as a free agent.

That may not be a simple task, though, as Spurs are keen to extend Kane's contract and various top English clubs are vying to sign him.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, according to Football Insider. However, the Reds are likely to face plenty of competition from major European clubs, with the Croatia international being heavily linked with a move away from Leipzig despite signing a new five-year contract in September 2022.

- Napoli, AS Roma, Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt are the four teams most interested in a summer move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old is set to be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season, and he will wait to see how interested clubs finish the campaign before making a decision on his future.

- Juventus may turn down the option to make Leandro Paredes' loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent, according to Ekrem Konur. Juve could look to replace the Argentine with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, while Internazionale and Roma are also monitoring the 25-year-old's situation.

- Barcelona's current stance is that they will not listen to offers for 26-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie, as reported by Diario Sport. The Ivory Coast international has impressed since the World Cup break, with Barca's inability to sign players due to financial fair play implications. A significant offer could potentially change their mind, with Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan having shown interest in January.

- Arsenal are expected to be open to summer offers for Kieran Tierney, according to Football Insider, who add that Newcastle United are interested in the 25-year-old left-back. The Gunners are hoping to spend big in the summer -- with West Ham United's Declan Rice a priority as they aim to strengthen in midfield -- so fringe players could be offloaded.