The January transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca circling as Silva eyes City exit

Manchester City are willing to let Bernardo Silva leave the club in the summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the Portuguese star, according to Sport.

The report reveals that the midfielder is looking to improve upon his current wage at the club, though the Citizens are looking to cash in on the 28-year-old before his contract expires in June 2025. Sporting director Txiki Begiristain reportedly informed Silva at a recent meeting that he can leave the club if he desires, and it is believed that the Premier League champions have informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, that they will accept bids of £65 million in the summer.

Barcelona have long been admirers of Silva, attempting to sign the Portugal international on several occasions including in the most recent January transfer window, though City boss Pep Guardiola was reluctant to let an important player leave the Etihad midway through the season.

However, while it is thought that Silva is eager to join the project at Barcelona under manager Xavi Hernandez, wages will be an issue for the Catalan side who are trying to stay within the financial fair play rules. Barcelona have been told by LaLiga president Javier Tebas that they must trim €200m from their wage bill ahead of next season, making a potential deal for the Man City midfielder difficult.

While City are seemingly content with allowing Silva to leave, the Lisbon-born midfielder has played a key role in the side this season, featuring 37 times in all competitions, netting four goals in the process.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, according to Football Insider. Mac Allister is reportedly ready to leave the Seagulls in order to move to a bigger club, however this would come at a hefty price with Brighton demanding £70m for the midfielder. The World Cup winner has been in sparkling form this season, scoring eight goals from midfield in all competitions.

- Internazionale are monitoring the situation of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to Ekrem Konur. The Argentina international won the Golden Glove award at the 2022 World Cup, and was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2022, with his impressive performances attracting the attention of several top clubs in Europe. However, Villa are under no pressure to sell the 30-year-old as the shot-stopper signed a five-year deal with the club in January 2022.

- Mason Mount is keen on a move to Liverpool in the summer, reveals Football Insider. The England international has not yet signed a new contract at Chelsea and the 24-year-old has less than 18 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge. Mount is believed to be a huge admirer of Reds coach Jurgen Klopp, which might tempt the midfielder to swap west London for Merseyside in the summer.

- There are no talks between Naby Keita and Liverpool regarding a new contract, with the midfielder potentially set to leave on a free in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Keita has yet to justify the £52.75m that Liverpool spent on the 28-year-old in 2018 and is out of contract this summer.

- Newcastle United have sent scouts to Brazil to keep tabs on 19-year-old Giovani from Palmeiras, ESPN can confirm. The striker is set to feature on Sunday against Guarani in the last round of the group stage of the Paulista Championship. Giovani has attracted attention from across Europe, with Ajax Amsterdam previously having two offers for the youngster turned down by Palmeiras, who will seek at least €20m to start conversations regarding a move.