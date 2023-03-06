The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool set sights on Johnson

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is being monitored by multiple top Premier League sides, according to Ekrem Konur.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all reported to be keen on the 21-year-old forward, who scored a brace in Forest's 2-2 draw against Everton on Sunday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining Newcastle's resurgence

While Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side have made 30 signings this season, it is Johnson, an academy graduate of the club, who is their top scorer in the Premier League. The Wales international has contributed to nine goals in the current campaign while featuring in all 25 matches, in which he has started 23 of them.

Should his performances continue, reported interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who are chasing a top four finish, as well as two other title contenders indicates that it could be difficult to keep Johnson at the City Ground next season.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Everton at City Ground on March 5, 2023 in Nottingham, England. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Villarreal are open to moving on defender Pau Torres and forward Samuel Chukwueze if they do not sign new deals, reports Marca. While the club want to keep them, the players are set to enter the final year of their contracts in June, and so Villarreal are keen to not lose them on free transfers. The LaLiga side are set to open talks with them ahead of the summer, with plans to offload them if there is no progress. Torres, 26, has been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid last season, while 23-year-old Chukwueze saw reports of interest from Arsenal back in November.

- Despite being linked with a move away from the club, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old joined the Blues for £48m last summer from Manchester City, and the latest suggests that Chelsea manager Graham Potter intends to make him a part of his future plans. Sterling has contributed to six goals in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

- Napoli have joined the race for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, writes Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has recently been linked with AS Roma, but it looks as though Jose Mourinho's side is now set to face competition for his signature, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis have already proposed offers to sign him.

- Chelsea still have interest in potentially signing AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham, understands the Athletic. The 25-year-old joined the Serie A club in 2021, but the Blues included a clause that allows them to sign him back for £67million. With Chelsea watching his performances closely, the latest indicates that they remain open to bringing him back to Stamford Bridge after his displays for the Giallorossi this season.

- Newcastle United have added two Premier League midfielders to their shortlist for the summer, reveals Football Insider. The Magpies are understood to be keeping an eye on 26-year-old Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay's playing time, with hopes that they could be able to tempt him away from Old Trafford. They are also keen on Leicester City's James Maddison, 26, who they were linked with in January.