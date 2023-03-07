The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca eye swoop for Asensio

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is open to making the switch to fierce rivals Barcelona, reports Sport.

The 27-year-old has just months remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and there currently are no signs of contract talks taking place. It is reported that the situation has become even more tense after Carlo Ancelotti instructed Asensio to warm-up for over 30 minutes during the 0-0 draw with Real Betis on Sunday, but didn't introduce him to the game.

The Blaugrana are interested in a move for the Spain international, but they are currently only prepared to advance if they can sign him as a free agent. It is understood that they won't interfere with his situation with Los Blancos but should his exit from the club he made his debut for in 2016 be confirmed, a move to the Camp Nou has become a real possibility.

Asensio has made just seven starts in LaLiga across the 2022-23 campaign.

- Real Madrid have dismissed an approach from the representatives of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. With Vinicius Junior in excellent form for the LaLiga side this season, they don't feel able to accommodate Leao in his preferred position. The 23-year-old could still leave the San Siro in the summer, with the Rossoneri wary of being forced to part ways with him on a free transfer. He will enter the final year of his contract in June.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, reveals Football Insider. It is reported that Antonio Conte's side are interested in a summer move for the 28-year-old, who could be available if the Saints are relegated from the Premier League. They are currently in 19th position in the table but have managed to win two of their last three matches.

- Bayern Munich are preparing to offer Alphonso Davies a new, five-year contract extension, understands Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old has been a key player for his side this season, and he is currently enjoying a rich vein of form where he has contributed to five goals in his last seven matches. The Canada national team star was a standout performer as the Bundesliga champions maintained their lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

- Talks have re-commenced between Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense for forward Vitor Roque, writes Relevo. It is understood that the Brasileiro Serie A side are open to moving the in-demand 18-year-old on, and they could accept a loan deal that includes a permanent option of €40 million in the summer of 2024.

- Lille defender Tiago Djalo has been identified as a summer option for Internazionale, reveals Calciomercato. The Serie A side believe the 22-year-old centre-back could be an ideal replacement for Milan Skriniar, who agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in January. Djalo has been a key player for his side this season, though the Nerazzurri are hopeful they can negotiate a lower fee after he sustained an injury in the Ligue 1 clash against Lens on Saturday.