Steve Nicol pinpoints how Liverpool were able to embarrass Man United in their 7-0 thumping at Anfield. (1:29)

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca, Inter Milan in line for Firmino

Barcelona and Internazionale are among the first clubs to register an interest in Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, according to Football Insider.

Sources told ESPN last week that the 31-year-old has decided to leave Anfield when his contract expires in the summer after eight seasons, and the latest indicates that interest is already beginning to emerge for the Brazilian's services.

Xavi Hernandez's side look set to continue their trend of looking to acquire players on free transfers, with the LaLiga leaders quickly informing Firmino's representatives of their interest. Inter will also aim to bolster scoring options amid uncertainty if Romelu Lukaku will remain once his loan from Chelsea ends.

Both clubs are understood to be facing competition, though, with an unnamed club from the Saudi Pro League reportedly attempting to land Firmino. While he was linked with Al Nassr in January, it is unconfirmed whether they have resurfaced as a potential destination.

Firmino scored the final goal of Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Inter Milan and Barcelona would be keen to sign Robert Firmino. Michael Regan/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been identified as a potential successor for Adrien Rabiot at Juventus, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The 28-year-old Serbia midfielder is among the players at the top of the Juventus shortlist for the summer, but they would need to negotiate a lower valuation before advancing talks. It is understood that the Biancocelesti are currently looking for an offer in the region of €60 million.

- Representatives of Real Madrid met with the agent and father of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham on Tuesday, reveals Foot Mercato. The meeting is the latest to take place as clubs continue their chase for the 19-year-old's signature, with the latest suggesting that the LaLiga side are stepping up their pursuit for him. Bellingham has also been linked with Liverpool.

- Napoli are preparing to activate the permanent option clause for striker Giovanni Simeone, reports Calciomercato. He has been a useful option off the bench for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, with eight goals across all competitions, and it is reported that the Azzurri president has already made the decision to sign the 27-year-old at the end of the season for €12 million from Hellas Verona.

- A race is beginning to heat up for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount with Newcastle United keen on his signature, understands the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and he has previously been linked with Liverpool. However, the Magpies are now beginning to see Mount as a potential marquee signing that they could acquire for a low fee.

- Talented Hertha BSC defender Lukas Ullrich has decided not to extend his contract at the club, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga side have been hopeful of keeping hold of the 19-year-old Germany youth international, but it is reported that Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are now expected to make moves to sign him as a free transfer.