Some of the Premier League's biggest clubs are tracking Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd all want Rabiot

Liverpool have joined rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract with Juventus in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The report reveals that Rabiot represents a very attractive prospect for Liverpool, as a free transfer could allow for big-money signings such as Jude Bellingham or Moises Caicedo, although it is thought that the French midfielder will demand a "huge" contract.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has revealed his desire for Champions League football next season, with Juve currently sitting outside of the top four in Serie A due to their points deduction.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is seemingly desperate for midfield reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window, as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all look likely to depart Anfield at the end of the season.

While Manchester City and Manchester United are not expected to endure the midfield overhaul that Liverpool face in the summer, both clubs are thought to be interested in the 27-year-old. City could see captain Ilkay Gundogan leave the Etihad which would make Rabiot an ideal replacement, whilst United were reportedly close to securing the services of the France international last summer.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are leading the race for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, though both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested, according to the Daily Mail. The report states that City are willing to make the Croatian a priority signing this summer, after Gvardiol's breakthrough World Cup in Qatar.

- Manchester United are in advanced contract talks with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, says the Sun. The right-back's contract was set to expire this summer, though the Red Devils have triggered a one-year extension on that deal. They will now be looking to tie the Portuguese defender down to a long-term contract at Old Trafford after a series of impressive performances this season.

- David Raya is set to leave Brentford in the summer, after turning down two contract offers from the Bees, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper is waiting for a big move and, with his contract expiring in 2024, Brentford will be keen to ensure they secure a fee for the 27-year-old who has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. Romano reveals that several clubs are exploring the possibility of signing Raya in the summer.

- Lazio and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old striker has impressed on loan at Reims, netting 16 goals in all competitions this season. It has been reported that if the England under-21 international cannot secure regular football with the Gunners next season, the Hale End graduate could be open to a move away from the Emirates.

- Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Neymar leave the club following his latest injury, according to Calciomercato. The report states that Neymar's future could lie in the Premier League.