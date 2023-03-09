The transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona in touch with Wirtz

Barcelona have made contact with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Sport.

Xavi Hernandez's side have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old's progress since returning earlier this season from an ACL injury that he suffered in March 2022, and it is reported that they have informed him of their intention to explore whether they could sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Wirtz was recently featured in ESPN's February hotlist of the most in-form talent aged 23 or under across Europe's top leagues.

Wirtz has been impressive under Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who has also deployed him as a false No. 9 this season. The Germany international has registered eight goals in as many matches since his return, and the latest indicates that the LaLiga leaders see him as part of their future project.

Contracted at the BayArena until the summer of 2027, Leverkusen are under no pressure to move him on without demanding a significant fee, but with Wirtz previously deeming Barcelona to be a dream destination, the Blaugrana will have an advantage should they decide to pursue him in the summer.

One of Germany's top rising talents, Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has admirers at Barcelona. Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are assessing whether they could make a move for Manchester City wingback Joao Cancelo, reports Sport. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but recent reports have indicated that he remains frustrated at the Allianz Arena. The Blaugrana, who are attentive to his situation, are hopeful that they could use their relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes to bring him to the Camp Nou, though it could be difficult with Barcelona unlikely to be able to meet City's demands, which are believed to be in the region of €65 million.

- Manchester United have joined the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, reports the Guardian. Teams in the Premier League have been keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool recently linked, and it looks as though there could be a competition for his signature if he does not resolve his contract situation with the Blues. It is reported that Chelsea are looking for a fee of £50m if they are to agree to part ways with him.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing a move to beat other Premier League suitors to the signature of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to the Telegraph. Julen Lopetegui's side were previously linked with the 19-year-old, but decided against meeting the Robins' £25m valuation. It is understood that Wolves are now prepared to return to the negotiating table, where they will propose an offer of £20m for his services.

- Aston Villa are keen on signing Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez, reveals Ekrem Konur. With the Bilbao side unable to convince the 31-year-old to sign a new deal, his contract remains set to expire in the summer, but the Villans are expected to face competition to sign him on a free transfer from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who were tracking him earlier on this season.

- Newcastle United are interested in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, understands Football Insider. It is said that the Magpies are prepared to battle with Tottenham Hotspur, who have also been linked with the 28-year-old's signature, with belief that Southampton could be forced to move him on if they get relegated from the Premier League this season.