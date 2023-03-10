Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop say Man United put their 7-0 defeat vs. Liverpool in the rearview mirror with a Europa League win over Real Betis. (1:20)

The transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd make Kane a top priority

Harry Kane has been identified as Manchester United's primary striker option in the summer by club manager Erik ten Hag, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 29-year-old's future at Tottenham Hotspur remains uncertain, with the north London club going a 15th consecutive season without silverware.

Kane is also approaching the final year of his contract at the club, meaning Spurs may be forced to cash in on a potential transfer of their talisman this summer.

Old Trafford is perhaps the most obvious destination for Kane next season, with Ten Hag reportedly keen on signing a high-profile striker in the summer, alongside the likely guarantee of Champions League football -- something that Spurs cannot currently promise.

With Anthony Martial expected to leave United ahead of next season, there is a consensus around the club that a striker must be the priority in the upcoming transfer window.

This is not the first time that Kane has been linked with a move to a Manchester club. In 2021, Manchester City were believed to have earmarked Kane as a target, although Spurs were under less financial pressure to let Kane depart, with three years still left on his deal, and blocked the move.

Bayern Munich have also been named as a possible destination, with the Bundesliga club thought to be in the market for a striker, although it is not clear whether Kane is willing to move abroad. Bayern were strongly linked with a move for Tottenham's record goalscorer last summer, though a move never materialised.

- Newcastle United are eager to extend Bruno Guimaraes' contract at the club until 2028, amid interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, according to Ekrem Konur. The Brazilian midfielder sees his current deal at St James' Park expire in 2026, but an improved deal could discourage interest from elsewhere. The 25-year-old has managed four goals and three assists for Eddie Howe's side this season, helping the Magpies in their push for the top-four.

- Manchester United are in pole position to sign Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona willing to let the midfielder leave in order to balance the books, reports Football Insider. The Red Devils have long been admirers of the 25-year-old and tried to sign De Jong last summer. The report reveals the Catalan club will demand £70 million to let the Netherlands international depart Camp Nou, which United are willing to meet provided they have the funds available.

- Chelsea are monitoring the situation of defenders Aymeric Laporte and Jose Gimenez, as per Rudy Galetti. Laporte has struggled for consistent game time at Manchester City this season, appearing just seven times in the Premier League, whilst Gimenez has also lost his place in the starting XI at Atletico Madrid. Both players see their contracts expire at their respective clubs in 2025, which could make City and Atleti keen to transfer them this summer while they can still demand a high fee.

- Barcelona are interested in signing Joao Cancelo on loan in the summer, with Bayern Munich unlikely to activate the permanent transfer option, according to Sport. After a fall-out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, it looks improbable that the wing-back will remain at the Premier League champions after the conclusion of his loan spell at Bayern. The report states that Barcelona are hopeful they could sign the 28-year-old on a loan deal in the summer, representing a financially shrewd deal for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

- Real Madrid are still keen on signing Kylian Mbappe, but are willing to wait until 2024 to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer, according to AS. The report reveals that it is unlikely that Los Blancos will attempt to sign the 24-year-old in the summer, due to the hefty transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain are expected to demand. Instead, due to a clause in Mbappe's contract that allows him to leave the club on a free in 2024, Real Madrid are prepared to wait.