The transfer window might be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye Silva, Dembele in revamp

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in the summer, according to Diario Sport.

This comes with Les Parisiens wanting to make a big statement in the transfer window after being eliminated last week from the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Silva wants to leave City in the summer and had been linked with Barca, but the Blaugrana are finding it almost impossible to complete a deal that is likely to be valued at around €65 million.

The 28-year-old is reluctant to move to Paris, but could accept if there is no other option. PSG could persuade him with a large financial offer as director of football Luis Campos also has a positive relationship with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes.

PSG ruled out Dembele last summer as he eventually signed a contract to stay at Camp Nou, but could be set to move this summer if Neymar joins another club. The Brazilian's future at PSG is uncertain after having season-ending surgery on his ankle last week.

It is said that Kylian Mbappe would welcome the signing of his fellow France teammate Dembele. The winger's current contract could encourage a move, as it only has one year left and contains a €50m release clause.

The Blaugrana want to negotiate a new deal, but while there is positivity from both parties, the economics could prove an issue -- if Dembele doesn't renew, Barca could consider letting him leave.

Could PSG convince Bernardo Silva to join them in the summer? Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are interested in making a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Football Insider. The Red Devils see central midfield as a key area to strengthen and, as well as 21-year-old Camavinga, they remain interested in bringing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford after failing with an attempted move last summer.

- MLS side St. Louis City is among the clubs interested in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, reports Tom Bogert. It is still early in the process as the 31-year-old made his decision to leave recently, although LAFC and other MLS clubs could also looking at him.

- Naby Keita's agent has offered the Liverpool midfielder to AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Calciomercato. The 28-year-old will be available as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer, although Milan have doubts over the Guinea international's wage and fitness. Internazionale are keen and could make a move.

- Napoli are considering 25-year-old Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as a possible signing if Victor Osimhen moves to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, according to Ekrem Konur. Osimhen, 24, has most strongly been linked with Manchester United, having scored 21 goals and assisted another four in 25 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League this season.

- Julian Alvarez will sign a new deal next week that will keep the Argentina forward with Manchester City until 2028, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club's final proposal has been accepted by the 23-year-old and includes a significant pay rise after his impact in the Premier League and World Cup victory.