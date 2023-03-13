The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mount's talks with Chelsea stall out

Mason Mount's chances of leaving Chelsea are increasing as negotiations over a new deal remain at a standstill, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has been linked away from Stamford Bridge in recent months with the 24-year-old's deal set to expire in June 2024. It is likely that Chelsea will listen to offers for the talented midfielder in the summer as to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

It is believed that Mount is requesting a wage increase that is reflective of his position but both sides remain far away in talks. It has been reported that Mount has turned down offers from Chelsea in recent weeks, which has left the door ajar for several clubs interested in the playmaker.

Liverpool are likely to undergo a midfield overhaul in the summer, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all likely to depart Anfield at the end of the season.

Manchester City and Manchester United have also been rumoured to be interested in Mount, with both clubs aiming to upgrade their squads. City could lose captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, whilst United are believed to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer.

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea seems to be in peril. Robin Jones/Getty Images

- Newcastle United are interested in signing James Ward-Prowse in the summer, as per Calciomercato. The 28-year-old dead-ball specialist has impressed for Southampton this season, netting eight goals in all competitions, and could be set to leave if the Saints are relegated from the Premier League.

- Wilfried Zaha has been offered a deal worth £9 million a year by Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad but Crystal Palace are hopeful of keeping the Ivory Coast international, reports the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is believed to be considering his future at Selhurst Park. The report reveals that Zaha has also attracted interest from AC Milan alongside other top clubs in Europe, with Champions League football a huge incentive for the forward.

- Manchester United could reignite their interest in Internazionale's Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Football Insider. It is believed that the Red Devils tried to sign the 26-year-old in January, however, they could not afford to fund a permanent deal for the Netherlands international. The report reveals that due to Inter Milan's financial issues, the Serie A giants could be forced to accept a lower fee than expected, with a fee between £40-50m believed to be enough to secure the services of the right-back.

- Tottenham Hotspur are not considering transferring Harry Kane this summer and are focused on a new contract for the striker, according to the Athletic. The 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his deal at Spurs and has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Bayern Munich, with both clubs eager to sign a high-profile striker in the summer. The report states that Spurs have begun contract talks with Kane, although there is no agreement in place currently.

- Atletico Madrid are planning to offer Roberto Firmino a two-year contract, with an option of a further year, as per Ekrem Konur. The 31-year-old sees his contract at Liverpool expire at the end of the season, with the Brazil international seemingly happy to leave Anfield on a free transfer. Atleti are reportedly hopeful of bringing Firmino to the Wanda Metropolitano, although it is believed that several clubs have set their sights on the forward for the summer.