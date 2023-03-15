The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea turn attention to Gvardiol as Neymar links cool

Chelsea have no interest in acquiring Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The Premier League side have been linked with the 31-year-old recently, with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly previously meeting with the Parc des Princes hierarchy over a potential move for the PSG star, but the latest reveals that they aren't considering a move this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are more keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and it looks as though they are set to turn their attention to him as Graham Potter looks to find a long-term solution at centre-back.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also reported to be in the race for the 21-year-old Croatia international, who has been a standout performer this season, though he did feature in Leipzig's harrowing 7-0 Champions League defeat at the Etihad on Tuesday.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are set to face competition in the race for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, understands Calciomercato. It is reported that both Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in the 26-year-old, who will be out of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer. He has remained a key player for Julian Nagelsmann's side with 31 appearances across all competitions, but they could soon be forced to make a decision as clubs across Europe circle for his signature.

- Liverpool are keen on Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela, reports Football Insider. It is reported that the Primera Division side would be willing to accept an offer in the region of £20 million for the 21-year-old, having previously rejected enquiries for him from AFC Bournemouth in January. Barcelona and Newcastle United are also believed to be tracking the Argentina youth international.

- Multiple clubs across Europe are watching the progress of striker Folarin Balogun, writes Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old forward, who is currently on loan at Stade de Reims from Arsenal, has been in excellent form this season, and it is understood that scouts from Newcastle, Internazionale, Napoli and Ajax Amsterdam checked on him during the recent Ligue 1 1-0 win over AS Monaco, in which Balogun scored the decisive goal.

- Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach is set to leave the club, reveals Mundo Deportivo. One of the most recent prospects from the academy, the 18-year-old has decided to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular first team football. It is understood that despite interest from AC Milan, Sevilla and Club Brugge, he is now in advanced talks to sign with Premier League side Leeds United, with his expected to be finalised this month.

- Promising full-back Emanuel Benjamin has signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid. ESPN sources report that he has signed a two-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025, with the LaLiga giants hopeful of developing him after he impressed while playing on both sides of defence. Benjamin has a number of nations monitoring his progress given that he was born in Brazil, holds an Italian passport and moved to Spain with his family when he was five. The 16-year-old is currently close to completing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

- Despite previous reports indicating that Internazionale were keen to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal, he now looks set to return to Chelsea in the summer. Speaking on his future, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, club CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: "Lukaku deal? He will return to Chelsea as it's straight loan, it's part of the deal, then we will see. Lukaku is not in a good condition yet, we are still waiting to see the real Romelu as we saw in the past."