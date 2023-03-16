Mark Ogden explains why it could be difficult for Man United to sign Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. (1:15)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd plot big move for Kolo Muani

Manchester United are considering making an offer worth €120 million to land Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, says Bild.

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form this season, but despite being linked with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, it is reported that Erik ten Hag's side could be the first to make an official offer to sign him.

The Old Trafford hierarchy remain on the lookout for a striker as they continue to search for a long-term option. After parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November, they have been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane as well as Napoli star Victor Osimhen, but it looks as though Kolo Muani is now emerging further up their shortlist of potential options.

Kolo Muani, capped five times by the France national team, has contributed to 11 goals and 10 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches this season.

Manchester United are considering making a big-money offer for Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made contact with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, reports AS. The 32-year-old Germany international looks to be a priority signing for the LaLiga side who are continuing to look to utilise the free agent market this summer, and the latest indicates that Gundogan would even be prepared to accept a lower salary to make the switch to the Camp Nou when his deal expires at the Etihad.

- There is still interest regarding Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva for Barcelona, understands Mundo Deportivo. It is reported that the Blaugrana are keen to upgrade their midfield options in the summer, and with Pep Guardiola willing to listen to offers if the 28-year-old wishes to leave, Barca could return to make a move for him at the end of the season.

- AC Milan are interested in Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, reveals Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are reported to be one of two clubs in the Serie A club who are considering a move for him in the summer, following a number of impressive league performances this season. The 21-year-old has contributed to six goals in 25 matches this season.

- Manchester United are watching the situation of Ajax Amsterdam forward Amourricho van Axel Dongen, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is understood that Erik ten Hag knows the 18-year-old from his time at Ajax, and the Red Devils could make a move if an agreement isn't reached over a new contract.

- Newcastle United are set to step up their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, writes Football Insider. As contract talks continue to show no sign of progress, the 24-year-old's future is beginning to look more uncertain at Stamford Bridge, and the Magpies are hopeful that they could tempt the Blues to part ways with him in the summer for a lower fee to avoid losing him as a free agent.