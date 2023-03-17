After two years in Paris, is Lionel Messi ready to return to Barcelona for 2023-24? Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Messi considering Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is strongly considering a return to Barcelona, writes Foot Mercato.

Just three months remain before his deal at the Parc des Princes will expire, and despite PSG's interest in keeping him at the club, the latest indicates that they are still some way off reaching an agreement.

The 35-year-old had previously been leaning toward a potential move to MLS, but it is now said that a return to Camp Nou is seen as a golden opportunity, and the Blaugrana are already attempting to look for a solution that would make it a reality amid their current economic difficulties.

Whether Messi decides to remain in Paris depends on how he will be incorporated into the future project, according to Fabrizio Romano, who outlined how the Argentina international has already been offered a new deal by the club's hierarchy.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Messi has remained in impressive form this season, having contributed to 35 goals in 31 games.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, writes the Mail. The 29-year-old England international will see his contract enter its final year in the summer, and with the LaLiga champions keen on finding a long-term successor for Karim Benzema, it looks as though they could challenge for his services, which have also attracted the interest of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

- Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is on the radar of Barcelona and Spurs, reports Calciomercato. Despite being disappointed with not being moved on in January, the 26-year-old, who was linked with a move to Camp Nou, has enjoyed positive form in both Serie A and the Europa Conference League. It is reported that clubs across Europe are expected to return to the negotiating table with hopes of signing him in the summer.

- Mykola Matvienko is set to sign a new contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old defender was linked with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, and it is said that they are still tracking him despite his latest decision to commit his future to the Ukraine Premier League club, who were looking for a transfer fee of €30 million.

- Manchester United have added Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae to their short list, reports Football Insider. As well as looking to acquire a striker, amid interest in Victor Osimhen, the Premier League side are also prioritising a move to strengthen at centre-back. It is reported that Min-Jae, 26, has a release clause in his contract that can be activated this summer for a fee of £43m.

- Clubs in LaLiga are keeping close tabs on Club America defender Emilio Lara, according to Ekrem Konur. Celta Vigo and Osasuna are among the sides interested in the 20-year-old, who has made eight appearances in the Clausura season. Lara made his Mexico international debut in September in the 1-0 friendly match defeat against Paraguay.