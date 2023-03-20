What was missing for Chelsea in their draw vs. Everton? (1:03)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Man City keen on Lavia

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all hoping to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

The 19-year-old may be in a Saints team that is struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, but he has made an impact since being signed from Man City in the summer.

Man City have a £40m clause that allows the club to re-sign the Belgian, although that doesn't come into effect until the summer of 2024 and there will likely be plenty of competition for Lavia's signature before then.

Chelsea have already shown they are not shy when it comes to transfers, and they have made early moves to look at the possibility of making a summer signing. This comes as Lavia has reportedly jumped up their shortlist in recent months.

Arsenal are also increasing their interest with the midfielder impressing the Gunners' recruitment staff, while Man United are keen but see the 20% sell-on clause for rivals Man City as a potential issue.

If the Saints are relegated, Lavia is expected to leave Southampton and a deal could possibly be completed for between £40m and £45m this summer with clubs expected to use Man City's clause as leverage.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton has reportedly generated interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

- West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all monitoring the situation of 23-year-old Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to Ekrem Konur. This comes with the Mirror suggesting that Chelsea have told 30-year-old goalkeeper Edouard Mendy that he can leave in the summer as the Blues aim to further revamp Graham Potter's squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

- Liverpool are currently the frontrunners to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Football Insider, who add that the Portugal international has the same agent as Darwin Nunez. This comes despite the 24-year-old only having joined Wolves from Sporting CP during the summer.

- Juventus beat Internazionale 1-0 in the latest Derby d'Italia, but Calciomercato have suggested that the Serie A giants will be competing again during the summer transfer window. They are both interested in several of the same players: Monza left-back Carlos Augusto, Spezia right-back Emil Holm and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini. (However, they are both expected to miss out to Borussia Dortmund for Bensebaini.) Neither club will be able to afford the €35m Atalanta are demanding for 19-year-old centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

- Real Madrid and top Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga multiple times, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 20-year-old has a €40m release clause. So far, he has scored nine goals and assisted a further three in 25 LaLiga appearances this season.

- Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, reports Ekrem Konur, with the 27-year-old having recorded 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season. A summer move would see the Germany international return to England just a year after he re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea.