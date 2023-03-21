Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Erik ten Hag should bide his time and not sign a new deal with Manchester United. (1:45)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid's Camavinga on Man Utd's radar

Real Madrid have opened talks with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga over a new deal in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester United, reports The Athletic.

Camavinga has impressed at the Bernabeu following his move from Stade Rennes in 2021, but he has only started just over half of the club's LaLiga matches this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has instead often preferred experienced duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the midfield, which has left the 20-year-old Frenchman frustrated at times.

Camavinga is just two seasons into a six-year deal with Los Blancos and so a move to United wouldn't be easy, but his head could be turned if he's promised more game time. United were interested in signing him 18 months ago when he made the decision to join Madrid, but the right offer, plus the prospect of partnering former teammate Casemiro, could seal the deal for Reds' boss Erik Ten Hag.

Real Madrid are seemingly reluctant to let the star leave and as such, they are talking to him about an improved deal that would see him significantly improve his salary.

Moreover, the club would look to protect their player further by adding a whopping £1 billion release clause to his new contract in an effort to scare off potential suitors.

Eduardo Camavinga could be in line for a new deal at Real Madrid to fend off suitors. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

09.08 GMT: Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Andreas Pereira's situation at Fulham as they begin considering replacements for Mason Mount, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled, raising the possibility the England international could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer before becoming a free agent in 2024.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are looking at Mount, while Chelsea are considering Pereira to fill the void after the midfielder's impressive season at Fulham.

Pereira's form at Craven Cottage in his first campaign following his summer move from United has also attracted attention from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, sources have told ESPN. Only five players have registered more than his six Premier League assists this season and he is viewed by PSG, in particular, as a cost-effective signing while they deal with Financial Fair Play concerns.

Sources have told ESPN that Pereira is happy at Fulham but would find the opportunity to join one of Europe's leading clubs hard to turn down.

Pereira, who Fulham value between £25m and £35m, has a contract at Craven Cottage until 2026 with the option of another year.

08.30 GMT: Crystal Palace have re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager on a contract until the end of the season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Hodgson replaces Patrick Vieira who left Palace on Friday following a run of 12 games without a win.

The former England manager was himself replaced by ex-Arsenal captain Vieira before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Roy Hodgson has been appointed Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season.



Paddy McCarthy will take the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returns as first-team coach.



Dean Kiely remains in his position as goalkeeping coach.



Welcome back, Roy.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 21, 2023

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

- Kim Min-Jae's form at the heart of Napoli's defence has earned him many admirers, and not just inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Journalist Ekrem Konur is reporting that Internazionale could make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer. Napoli are blazing a trail at the top of Serie A, and Kim has been one of the standout stars under boss Luciano Spalletti. Understandably, Napoli are reluctant to let the South Korean leave in the summer, but Inter are one of several clubs, along with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, monitoring his situation.

- AC Milan and RB Leipzig are eyeing FC Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, according to Calciomercato. Okafor has recently switched representation in the hope that he can land a big move in the summer. The forward has rejected the opportunity to renew his contract at Salzburg, which ends in 2024. Okafor, who averages a goal every 2.5 games, could be transferred for around €20-25m.

- Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to the Telegraph. The club expressed their interest in the 26-year-old in January, but United were unwilling to offload a player to a club likely to rival their position for a top-four finish. However, Newcastle could now benefit from the midfielder's subsequent lack of game time as he has started just seven matches for United. Howe feels the Scotland international has the physical attributes to fit into his system, and McTominay is said to be open to the move.

- Arsenal have made no secret of their admiration for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, but they'll have to battle it out for his signature with Chelsea, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are hoping to partner the 24-year-old with Enzo Fernandez in a new-look midfield for the 2023-24 season. Rice's contract runs out in 2024, and so West Ham are likely to let him leave this summer in an effort to bolster their own squad. The Hammers' bargaining power depends on whether or not they're able to stay in the Premier League as they are currently in the bottom three alongside AFC Bournemouth and Southampton.

- Manchester United scouts have been keeping a keen eye on Brighton & Hove Albion's in-form Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old winger joined the Saugulls for just £2.7m from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, and he spent his first season on loan before returning to England last summer. He has been nothing short of sensational, scoring nine goals and adding six assists. United scouts will get a closer look at him once more when both teams play in the FA Cup semifinal on April 22 (stream FA Cup matches on ESPN+).