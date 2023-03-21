The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Napoli seek €150m for Osimhen deal

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Victor Osimhen with Napoli looking for a €150 million transfer fee, as per FootMercato. The report reveals that while the Nigeria star is under contract until 2025, he could be on his way out of Italy this summer.

Manchester United are in the market for a high-profile striker in the upcoming transfer window, while Chelsea are also keen to add to their forward options. However, the report states the Blues are not in a strong financial position. Paris Saint-German are also in the running for Osimhen, though the forward has his heart set on a Premier League move.

Despite the hefty price Napoli are demanding, the report states that United are prepared to meet the Serie A club's demand, with Erik ten Hag's side looking to mount a serious title charge next season.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, after netting 25 goals this season for Napoli, helping Luciano Spalletti's side boast a 19 point lead at the top of Serie A and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

PAPER TALK

- Liverpool are still actively working on a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to Anfield, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that despite stiff competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, the Merseyside club are eager to sign the 19-year-old ahead of a midfield transformation in the summer. Whilst recent reports have suggested Liverpool have been put off by Dortmund's insistence of a club record fee, the Reds are still targeting the England international in the summer transfer window. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expected to depart Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool are eager to bolster their midfield as they eye a title challenge next season.

- Arsenal are set to hold contract renewal talks with midfield star Martin Odegaard, reports Ekrem Konur. The Gunners captain has registered 10 goals and seven assists this season which has seen the Norway international attract attention from LaLiga and other Premier League sides. The tweet reveals that Arsenal want to extend Odegaard's deal until 2028.

- Moussa Dembele is set to leave Lyon on a free transfer with interest emerging from clubs in England, Germany and Italy, as per Florian Plettenberg. The tweet states that the Bundesliga appeals greatly to the 26-year-old. Dembele has only managed three goals this season and has struggled to justify the £20m price tag he was purchased for from Celtic in 2018.

- Newcastle United are admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and could be tempted into a summer bid for the Portugal midfielder, according to the Telegraph. The report states that Eddie Howe & Co. are eager to bolster their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Neves a particular interest. However, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who could depart Molineux in the summer if Wolves are relegated from the Premier League.

- Paris Saint-German have identified Bernardo Silva as a priority signing for the summer, with the midfielder keen to leave Manchester City, as per Relevo. The report claims that the Portugal international is eager to leave England in a bid for a new experience, with PSG named as a potential suitor. The French giants have earmarked Silva as a priority, however they face competition from Barcelona -- although the Catalan side are enduring financial trouble making any deal unlikely.