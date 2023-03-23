Sebastian Salazar and Herc Gomez get into a heated debate over Gregg Berhalter's suitability to return as the head coach of USMNT. (1:52)

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus tracking USMNT star

Juventus are closely monitoring United States speedster Timothy Weah, according to Calciomercato.

With the 23-year-old out of contract with Lille in the summer of 2024, the Turin giants are expected to push to sign the USMNT star at the end of this season, with the French side looking to avoid Weah leaving on a free transfer.

Since joining Les Dogues from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2019 for a fee of €10 million, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah has recorded eight goals and eight assists in all competitions. However, Weah is yet to score for the Ligue 1 side this season, with two assists in 24 appearances.

Still, his versatility is reportedly admired by the Bianconeri, as the natural right winger has been starting at left-back under the orders of coach Paulo Fonseca following an injury to Ismaily.

It is understood that the Serie A club will continue to observe Weah, who has interest from clubs across France, and Max Allegri's side plot to swoop in the summer transfer window.

Paper Gossip

- Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all considering a move for Andre Onana, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has kept 14 clean sheets in 23 appearances for Internazionale since arriving from Ajax Amsterdam last June. The Nerazzurri are not keen to part ways with the Cameroon international but have reportedly lined up Juventus transfer target Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli as a potential replacement.

- Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season with 11 goals and 10 assists. The German side are reportedly holding out for an offer in excess of €100m for the France international.

- Juventus are eyeing a new deal for Alex Sandro, reports Tuttosport. The 32-year-old looked previously set to leave Turin, but if the Brazil international features in 10 of the 15 remaining games this season his contract is automatically extended until 2024. The defender is an important part of Allegri's side, and despite recovering from injury, he is expected to return to the starting XI after the international break.

- Chelsea are reluctant to hand Kepa Arrizabalaga a contract extension, says Football Insider. The 28-year-old is currently the No. 1 at Stamford Bridge ahead of Edouard Mendy, but the Blues are reportedly looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer. The Spain international is expected to see out the remaining two years of his contract, which reportedly sees him earn £150,000 a week, but with the west London side looking to balance their books, it is unlikely the shot-stopper will be offered a new deal.

- The future of Dejan Kulusevski is uncertain, according to Calciomercato. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is expected to depart the club following his recent outburst and the Italian tactician was influential in bringing the 22-year-old to North London after their time together at Juventus. The Sweden international is nearing the end of his 18-month loan spell, and his obligation to buy clause is in doubt, as the conditions to play in at least 20 Premier League games and for Spurs to qualify for the Champions League may not be met.