Florian Wirtz will be a big transfer target for numerous clubs. Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

The January transfer window is closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool eye Wirtz

The race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is heating up with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool eyeing the midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old Germany international has previously been linked with a potential move to Barcelona, but the other two European giants are keen on his signature in what is described as an open race.

Xabi Alonso's side remain confident that Wirtz won't look to force a move away from the BayArena in the summer, amid belief that he is happy to remain for at least another season. He contracted at the Bundesliga club until 2027.

He has been in excellent form for the Bundesliga side since returning from injury, contributing to eight goals in 13 games across all competitions, and he played 84 minutes as Leverkusen enjoyed a 2-1 league win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 GMT: Bayern Munich have sacked manager Julian Nagelsmann and are ready to bring in former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as his replacement, sources confirmed to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Sources said that Tuchel will sign a contract in the next few days that will run until 2025 with the Bundesliga giants and added that he had also been in touch with Tottenham in recent days about possibly replacing under pressure coach Antonio Conte.

Bayern lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, allowing Dortmund to move into first place and Tuchel's first game as manager will come in the next edition of Der Klassiker on April 1, when he will lead the Bavarian side against his former club (stream live on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET).

Tuchel left Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of 2021 to take over the manager's job at Chelsea and guided the Blues to the Champions League title in his first half season in charge. He was replaced by Graham Potter early in the 2022-23 campaign after Chelsea stumbled out of the gates.

Bayern will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals in April.

PAPER TALK (by Adam Brown)

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, reports Calciomercato. It is understood that the Parc des Princes hierarchy see the 23-year-old as a replacement for Lionel Messi, and sporting director Luis Ocampos is planning to work on the foundations for the move in the coming weeks. Leao, still contracted at the San Siro until 2024, is believed to be prioritising staying in Milan as talks continue over a new deal, with the Portugal international waiting to hear their offer before looking at a move away from the Rossoneri.

- Leeds United are lining up a move to sign Southampton forward Che Adams, according to Football Insider. It is reported that the Elland Road hierarchy will make a move to sign the 26-year-old if the Saints, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table, face relegation this season. Adams scored his fifth goal of the campaign in the 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

- Palmeiras have made an approach to sign Red Bull Bragantino winger Artur, reveals UOL eSporte. The Brazilan side are reported to have made an €8 million offer to their rivals for the 25-year-old's transfer, but negotiations are set to continue after Palmeiras saw their opening approach for him rejected.

- Napoli are keen admirers of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, reveals Calciomercato. The 20-year-old, who scored a hat-trick for Denmark in the 3-1 win over Finland on Thursday night, is also understood to be attracting suitors from the Premier League, and Luciano Spalletti's side believe he would be an ideal replacement for Victor Osimhen should he leave in the summer.