The January transfer window is closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool eye Wirtz

The race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is heating up with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool eyeing the midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old Germany international has previously been linked with a potential move to Barcelona, but the other two European giants are keen on his signature in what is described as an open race.

Xabi Alonso's side remain confident that Wirtz won't look to force a move away from the BayArena in the summer, amid belief that he is happy to remain for at least another season. He contracted at the Bundesliga club until 2027.

He has been in excellent form for the Bundesliga side since returning from injury, contributing to eight goals in 13 games across all competitions, and he played 84 minutes as Leverkusen enjoyed a 2-1 league win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Florian Wirtz will be a big transfer target for numerous clubs. Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

PAPER TALK

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, reports Calciomercato. It is understood that the Parc des Princes hierarchy see the 23-year-old as a replacement for Lionel Messi, and sporting director Luis Ocampos is planning to work on the foundations for the move in the coming weeks. Leao, still contracted at the San Siro until 2024, is believed to be prioritising staying in Milan as talks continue over a new deal, with the Portugal international waiting to hear their offer before looking at a move away from the Rossoneri.

- Real Madrid look set to join the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga, writes Sport. The 20-year-old has been attracting interest domestically from Barcelona as well as in the Premier League of late, and the latest indicates that Madrid see him as a potential future successor for either Luka Modric or Toni Kroos. Veiga has contributed to 12 goals in 25 matches this season, though his club could demand a significant fee with his contract not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

- Leeds United are lining up a move to sign Southampton forward Che Adams, according to Football Insider. It is reported that the Elland Road hierarchy will make a move to sign the 26-year-old if the Saints, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table, face relegation this season. Adams scored his fifth goal of the campaign in the 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

- Palmeiras have made an approach to sign Red Bull Bragantino winger Artur, reveals UOL eSporte. The Brazilan side are reported to have made an €8 million offer to their rivals for the 25-year-old's transfer, but negotiations are set to continue after Palmeiras saw their opening approach for him rejected.

- Napoli are keen admirers of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, reveals Calciomercato. The 20-year-old, who scored a hat-trick for Denmark in the 3-1 win over Finland on Thursday night, is also understood to be attracting suitors from the Premier League, and Luciano Spalletti's side believe he would be an ideal replacement for Victor Osimhen should he leave in the summer.