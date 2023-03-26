The January transfer window is closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United eye Ferguson, Hojlund

Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson will be on Manchester United's shortlist this summer, according to Football Insider.

Ferguson, 18, has scored three goals and provided two assists from 10 games in the Premier League -- as well as three goals in four games in the FA Cup -- after being promoted to the first team by Roberto de Zerbi this season.

The Republic of Ireland international striker has developed quickly and became Brighton's youngest-ever player when he made his debut against Burnley in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ekstra Bladet says that United have an interest in signing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old Denmark international has seven goals in 23 Serie A games this season and is a self-confessed fan of Man United. He has also drawn comparisons in style to Man City striker Erling Haaland.

Sources have told ESPN that United's priority targets up front for the summer will include Napoli's Victor Osimhen, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and, if he opts against signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane. However, they would all cost over €100 million to sign.

09.22 BST: Man City striker Erling Haaland is still the first year of a contract that runs until 2027, but the club are looking to extend it already.

The Sun claims that Haaland, 22, earns around £375,000-a-week now and that would be boosted to £500,000-a-week to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

09.00 BST - ICYMI: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the summer if Manchester United decide to let him leave, sources have told ESPN.

Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest until the end of the season and is set for talks with United about his future.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 with the option of another year but he's keen to play regular football in an effort to force his way into the England squad ahead of the Euros in Germany in 2024 and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

United refused to include the option of a permanent transfer in Henderson's loan agreement with Forest last summer.