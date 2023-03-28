The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern could set up Tuchel-Mount reunion

Bayern Munich are considering a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, reports the Times.

The Bundesliga club are said to be keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge, with hopes of being able to land him if the Blues fail to secure a contract extension.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Why Bayern Munich fired their coach

Mount will enter the final year of his deal in June, and with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel now in the dugout at Bayern, the Allianz Arena hierarchy would be willing to help set up a reunion.

It is understood that Chelsea would still demand a fee of £50 million despite Mount's contract winding down, with England international deemed to be a key player for Graham Potter's side.

Mount has contributed to five goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season and has previously been linked with Liverpool.

Mason Mount played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, but now that Tuchel is at the helm for Bayern Munich, a reunion is being considered if Bayern and Chelsea can come to terms. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- A bid of €100m for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol would be rejected this summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 21-year-old Croatia international has been linked with a number of sides across Europe, but it looks as though the club's hierarchy remain intent on keeping him at the Red Bull Arena for at least another season.

- Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is attracting interest from Barcelona and one other club, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Man City are reported to be waiting on the 32-year-old's decision, with his contract set to expire in the summer, but he is taking time over his decision with belief that he would commit the final years of his career if he was to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

- Barcelona are assessing the idea of signing Chelsea forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on a one-season loan, reports Sport. The 33-year-old is understood to be determined to make the switch back to the Camp Nou, and he is willing to accept a lower salary as the Blaugrana look to find ways to reinforce their squad with free transfers and loan deals.

- Internazionale are set to switch their attention to signing centre-back Alessandro Bastoni to a new contract, understands Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A side this season, but with his terms entering the final 12 months in the summer, the latest indicates that the Nerazzurri are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a new long-term deal.

- Villarreal will need to say goodbye to centre-back Pau Torres if they don't secure Champions League football next season, writes Relevo. The club currently find themselves in sixth place and seven points behind fourth with 12 games to go in LaLiga, and it looks as though they have accepted that they may be without the 26-year-old in the next campaign to offset the loss from missing out on playing in Europe's top competition.