The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal confident on Rice move

Arsenal are confident they can land Declan Rice ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, who are all interested in the West Ham United midfielder, as per the Evening Standard.

The report reveals that the Gunners feel that with their title charge, alongside the promise of Champions League football next season, that they are in pole position to sign the 24-year-old, who is their priority signing for the summer.

Arsenal were thought to have been interested in signing Rice in January, however, West Ham were not prepared to let the midfielder leave in the midst of a relegation fight.

Arsenal are looking to build a team that can compete in Europe next season, as well as domestically, with Rice seen as the perfect fit for the club. Rice has made his desire to play in the Champions League and win trophies clear in recent months, further escalating rumours regarding a transfer.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Rice in recent months, as he is a former academy prospect and has a close relationship with Blues midfielder Mason Mount. However, with Mount's own uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and the likelihood of no Champions League qualification, a move by Chelsea for Rice is doubtful.

Both Manchester clubs have also been reported to hold an interest in Rice, with City, in particular, believed to be in the market for a midfielder in the summer. Captain Ilkay Gundogan could depart the Etihad at the end of the season, which could increase the need for midfield reinforcements.

Declan Rice could leave West Ham for a Champions League side. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea full-back Reece James, according to AS. Los Blancos are believed to be in the market for a right-back in the summer and have identified the England international as an ideal fit. Whilst James' contract at Chelsea runs until 2028, the Blues may be forced into transferring key players in the summer to balance the books, giving the LaLiga giants hope of signing the 23-year-old.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as per Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, but sources told ESPN on Thursday that there is progress toward a new deal. The Englishman has endured a stellar season for the Red Devils, netting 27 goals in all competitions to reignite his career.

- Al Nassr are not interested in signing defender Sergio Ramos despite contrary reports, according to Rudy Galetti. The ex-Spain captain sees his contract with PSG expire in the summer, however, the Saudi Arabian club have no concrete interest at this stage. The 36-year-old has been pivotal for PSG this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

- Newcastle United are interested in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, report Sport. The report reveals that whilst the player and club do not want to part ways, due to the Catalan giants needing to offload players to comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play regulations, they could be forced into a transfer. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe sees Christensen as a contributor on a team that can compete for the Premier League title next season.

- Napoli have earmarked Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato. Whilst the Azzurri do not want to lose the Nigerian forward, Hojlund has been identified as an ideal replacement. The 20-year-old has impressed for Atalanta this season, netting 14 goals across all competitions, which has attracted the attention of several top clubs in Europe.