The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal try again to woo Eric Garcia from Barcelona

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, writes Mundo Deportivo.

Mikel Arteta's side previously made an approach to sign the 22-year-old centre-back during the January transfer window, but after Garcia dismissed a switch to Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are hopeful that they can persuade him in the summer.

As revealed by ESPN sources Wednesday, Barcelona are understood to have reached a verbal agreement to sign Athletic Bilbao centre-back Inigo Martinez, and with this set to create more competition for first-team minutes, the Premier League side believe Garcia could be tempted this time around.

Garcia, a Spain international, is said to have wanted to feature more regularly than the 11 LaLiga starts handed to him by manager Xavi Hernandez, and it is believed that he doesn't want to face a repeat of the current campaign next season.

But this all comes amid reports in Spain that say Xavi has been experimenting in training with Garcia in the midfield as a pivot, which could create a new role for the centre-back with the Blaugrana manager reportedly liking what he's seen from the tests.

Garcia signed a five-year contract at Spotify Camp Nou after arriving from Manchester City in 2021 on a free transfer.

Arsenal are confident they can land Barcelona's Eric Garcia on their second attempt. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign a defender in the summer, and he could be set to challenge Barcelona for the signature of Villarreal full-back Juan Foyth, writes Sport. Real Madrid are understood to have made an enquiry with the 25-year-old's representatives over a potential move, but the Yellow Submarine have indicated that they won't accept any offers less than the €54m release clause. Foyth has made 15 appearances in the current LaLiga campaign.

- Barcelona are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Gavi to a new deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old midfielder saw his previous contract reversed with the Blaugrana deemed to have gone in excess of their salary limits, but despite that opening up the door for clubs across Europe, the latest indicates that the Spain international intends to stay at Camp Nou.

- Jose Mourinho is keen on a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Football Insider. Set to enter the final year of his contract next season, the Blues are reported to be willing to move the 27-year-old on in the summer. Both Roma and AC Milan are believed to be interested, though they are yet to make an official approach for his signature.

- Striker Diego Costa looks set to leave Wolves in the summer, Ekrem Konur understands. The Premier club have no plans to extend the contract of the 34-year-old, who will see his terms expire in June, and it is reported that Porto and Benfica are among the clubs keen on acquiring him on a free transfer. Costa is without a goal in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

- AC Milan could look to sign forward Rafael Leao to a short-term extension to prevent losing him as a free agent, Calciomercato reveals. Talks are continuing between the Rossoneri and the 23-year-old, with both parties understood to be keen to reach an agreement. Leao's representatives are reported to be looking for a significant signing bonus which the Serie A club are unsure of, and they are considering a deal that would instead see his deal extended by one season.