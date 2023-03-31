The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mount, Kovacic nearing Chelsea exit

Chelsea are prepared to allow midfield pair Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic to depart Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to raise funds for the summer, according to Football Insider.

The report reveals that following heavy spending in January under new owner Todd Boehly, the club must let certain players depart in the summer for further signings.

It is believed that the west London outfit are hopeful of securing £100 million in transfer fees for both players, who are out of contract in 2024.

It has been reported that Mount is looking for a new contract that reflects his role at the club, however, talks have not made progress in recent weeks, escalating rumours that the England international will leave. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp expected to undergo a midfield overhaul ahead of next season.

The Blues are optimistic that they can transfer Kovacic for a profit, after the Croatian signed for £40m from Real Madrid in 2019. The midfielder has featured over 200 times for Chelsea since his move, but will seemingly see his time at the club finish.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Why Bayern made a risky switch at manager (E+)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale and Napoli are monitoring the situation of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, according to Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield since his move from RB Leipzig in 2018, as injuries and inconsistent performances have seen the Guinea international fall down the pecking order. Keita is out of contract in the summer, and with a contract extension at Liverpool unlikely.

- Arsenal have made West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice a priority for the summer and are preparing a bid in excess of £100m, report Football Insider. The report states that the Gunners are in the market for a central midfield player and are willing to splash the cash, in order to beat their rivals to the signature of the England international. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all hold an interest in the 24-year-old.

- Barcelona and Inter Milan are both interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Chelsea are reluctant to transfer the forward back to the Spanish giants, as per AS. Aubameyang was seen supporting his former club at the El Clasico earlier in the month, which left the Blues were left furious. AS have revealed that Internazionale are also interested in the former Arsenal talisman, which dampens the Catalan club's chances.

- Barcelona would prefer to sign Bernardo Silva over his Manchester City teammate Ilkay Gundogan but finances make the latter more likely, reports Mundo Deportivo. The report states that Silva's transfer would cost roughly £80m, which would prove to be problematic for cash-strapped Barcelona. Instead, the temptation of Gundogan, who would be available on a free transfer, could prove decisive in who the LaLiga leaders opt to sign.

- Marcus Thuram is undecided on his next destination, with Inter Milan and Juventus both interested in the winger, according to Calciomercato. The Frenchman is almost certain to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer in the summer, and the report reveals that Inter are currently ahead of rivals Juventus, in the race for Thuram's signature.