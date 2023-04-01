The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kim Min-Jae open to Liverpool move

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae is open to making the switch to Liverpool, according to Foot Mercato.

It is reported that the 26-year-old would be keen on the move if he was handed a key role in Jurgen Klopp's side, though the South Korea international is currently focused on bringing the Serie A and Champions League titles to Naples.

Liverpool are facing a major revamp this summer amid issues in both their midfield and backline, as evidenced by Saturday's 4-1 loss to Manchester City that leaves the Anfield mired the middle of the Premier League standings and with dimming hopes of European competition.

Kim has been a standout performer for Napoli but his performances have also caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain. Arriving from Fenerbahce last summer, reports have indicated that he could be acquired for the release clause in his contract which is in the region of €48 million.

Napoli are said to be aware of the interest in his signature and as a result are looking to sign him to a new deal that could raise the release clause to €90m. He has made 33 appearances across all competitions for them this season.

Could Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae join Mo Salah at Liverpool next season? Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Contact has been made between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are understood to be keen on the 29-year-old, who has been in promising form of late with two goals in his last two matches for Diego Simeone's side. Contracted at Atletico until 2024, there could be difficulty in reaching an agreement over a transfer fee for him, though there is interest from Los Colchoneros in 23-year-old forward Ferran Torres, and it is reported that a player swap deal could be discussed.

- Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to ask to leave Liverpool this summer, understands Football Insider. The 24-year-old has impressed as the backup option to starter Alisson in recent seasons, but it is believed that he is now prioritising playing regular first-team football. Kelleher is contracted at Anfield until 2026, and he has made 10 starts for the Republic of Ireland senior national team.

- Internazionale have identified Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as two potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku, writes Calciomercato. Lukaku, 29, has been on loan at the San Siro this season, but while the Belgium international wants to stay with the Nerazzurri, they look to be assessing the market in case an agreement with the Blues isn't reached.

- Burnley are monitoring the situation of Cremonese defender Emanuel Aiwu, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Scouts are understood to have been sent to watch the 22-year-old in the 3-1 Serie A defeat against Atalanta on Saturday, and with the Clarets on the cusp of securing promotion to the Premier League, it looks as though Vincent Kompany has identified him as an early potential reinforcement.

- Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica are both keeping close tabs on AZ Alkmaar defender Milos Kerkez, says Ekrem Konur. The 19-year-old has remained in strong form this season, with displays that have seen him also earn starts for Hungary at national level, and the latest indicates that the Eredivisie club could be braced to receive offers for his signature in the summer. Kerkez scored the winning goal in AZ Alkmaar's 2-1 win over Lazio in the first match of the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.