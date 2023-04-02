Benjamin Pavard's Bayern Munich contract is winding down, and Barcelona are looking to take advantage. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca ponder Pavard swoop in summer

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard remains an option for Barcelona this summer, according to Sport. Approaching the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, it is reported that continuity is not guaranteed for the 27-year-old France international.

With talks yet to be held on extending his current deal, the Blaugrana have maintained their interest in his signature, and it looks as though they will be monitoring his situation as the opening of the transfer window nears.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has made the right-back position a priority for his side, and the Camp Nou hierarchy are beginning to craft their shortlist. Pavard is said to be one of the club's key options, with Villarreal defender Juan Foyth and AS Monaco star Vanderson also being considered.

Pavard kept his place in the starting XI for Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge on Saturday, playing 90 minutes as Bayern Munich secured a 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, which saw them leapfrog their rivals into first place in the Bundesliga title race.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, reports Football Insider. It is said that scouts were sent from north London to watch the 21-year-old during the 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday, with Spurs keeping close tabs on him before deciding whether to make an approach for his services in the summer. Johnson is currently enjoying an impressive run of form, having scored three goals in his past four Premier League games.

- Fresh talks have been scheduled between AC Milan and the representatives of forward Rafael Leao, writes Calciomercato. The Rossoneri remain intent on signing the 23-year-old to a new contract at the San Siro, with talks of a deal that could see his salary increased to €7m a season. Leao scored a brace in the emphatic 4-0 away win against Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

- Liverpool are the latest club to join the race for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, writes Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that a transfer fee of between €35m and €40m could be required to land the 23-year-old star, who has also recently been linked with Arsenal. Lindstrom has contributed to nine goals in 22 Bundesliga matches.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is prioritising staying at Old Trafford, reports TeamTalk. Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have been interested in his signature, but the 25-year-old is focused on staying as part of Erik ten Hag's project. It is said that there is a real belief around the club that they will be able to reach an agreement with their talisman soon, with the Red Devils keen to sign the 27-goal man to new terms.

- Barcelona would accept an offer including a £90m transfer fee for winger Ansu Fati, according to Football Insider. Manchester City have recently been linked with the 20-year-old, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also reported to have been keeping an eye on his situation. The Blaugrana are said to be willing to move him on as they continue to amend their ongoing financial problems.