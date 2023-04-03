The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Frimpong on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United have begun talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen wingback Jeremie Frimpong, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Erik ten Hag is reported to be a keen admirer of the 22-year-old, who is open to leave the Bay Arena in the summer, and it looks as though he is among the top options as the Red Devils continue their search for a right-back.

Frimpong has found his career best form under manager Xabi Alonso, having scored eight goals while assisting another six in 26 Bundesliga clashes, with his most recent coming during the 3-0 win over Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Contracted until the summer of 2025, there will be no pressure for Leverkusen to accept incoming offers when the transfer market opens, but interest in his signature could begin to grow across Europe should his rich vein of form continue.

Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Manchester United. Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich will decide on the future of wingback Joao Cancelo in the summer, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena on loan from Manchester City in January, and although they have the option to make that move become permanent for a fee of €70 million, it is understood that they have no intention of activating it. However, Bayern could be willing to negotiate a reduced fee with Pep Guardiola's side.

- Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund, will become a free agent in the summer, with all indications suggesting that he will leave his current club. It is reported that the Japan international would prefer a move to LaLiga over any domestic switch to another Bundesliga club.

- Atletico Madrid are keen to keep Alvaro Morata at the Wanda Metropolitano, reveals Relevo. The 30-year-old is said to have impressed this season with his performances on the pitch as well as his attitude in training, and although any new deal isn't set to see his salary increased, Los Colchoneros would instead be looking to extend the terms on his current deal which is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

- United States men's national team star and Augsburg forward Ricardo Pepi is on the radar of Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, understands Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old, currently on loan at FC Groningen, has contributed to 13 games in 22 games this season, and it is reported that he is preparing to move on from the Bundesliga side in the summer.

- Lyon are planning to reward right-back Sael Kumbedi with a new contract extension, according to Foot Mercato. The 18-year-old has impressed since earning a number of starts in Ligue 1, and he got an assist during the 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. With Malo Gusto set to make the switch to Chelsea in the summer, it looks as though Lyon may already have found his replacement in the France youth international.