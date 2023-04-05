The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool turn to Caicedo to fix midfield

Liverpool will make a move to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Caicedo, 21, attracted the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea in January -- with both clubs reportedly offering £70 million to sign him -- but Brighton held firm even when the Ecuador international publicly asked for a move.

Since then Caicedo has mended his relationship with the club and signed a new contract until 2027, but Brighton won't be able to hold on to him forever and Liverpool are looking to test their resolve.

Other players to be targeted by Liverpool include Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

However, Liverpool have removed Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans from their shortlist, says Football Insider. The 25-year-old Belgium international is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires and has also been linked with Arsenal, but Liverpool scouts have reportedly decided that he is not mobile enough to play in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

09.29 BST: Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim says he has no intention of leaving the Portuguese giants after being linked with Chelsea.

Amorim, at the helm of Sporting since March 2020, is reported to be on the shortlist of candidates to replace sacked Graham Potter.

However Amorim, who renewed his contract with Sporting until June 2026 in November, said in Record: "I like being here. I've seen many coaches move to other leagues and not be happy. I'm not looking for anything, I value what I have and not what is being said.

"I like being at Sporting. If I had to leave here, I would have to be pushed out ... I have clear objectives of what I want to do. The club that wants me will have to pay Sporting a clause. I'm not offering myself to other clubs. I want to stay here. I'm happy here."

09.04 BST: A host of Premier League and clubs are eyeing a summer move to bring Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos south of the border, TEAMtalk reports.

Colombia international Morelos has scored 122 goals in 263 games since moving to Glasgow in 2023, including five in Rangers' run to last season's Europa League final.

However, the 26-year-old's disciplinary record has put a strain on his relationship with the club and he has no longer an automatic starter. With his contract due to expire in the summer, it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave as a free agent.

Teamtalk reports that talks have already taken place with LaLiga clubs Sevilla and Villarreal, but now several English clubs are considering making a move for Morelos.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Everton are all interested, while Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley and Middlesbrough are also monitoring the situation as they prepare for a potential return to the top flight for next season.

08.30 BST: Chelsea are considering between five and seven different managers to replace Graham Potter as head coach, although Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is not in the running, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Potter was sacked on Sunday after less than seven months in charge as the first managerial appointment of the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era ended in failure with Chelsea languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that Julian Nagelsmann is on the shortlist, while the club are expected to sound out Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique over the role. Not all individuals identified as possible candidates have been approached at this stage.

As of Tuesday morning, a source close to Pochettino confirmed to ESPN that neither Tottenham, which sacked Antonio Conte last month, nor Chelsea had made formal contact.

Pochettino is open to managing again in England, but the former Spurs boss has also been linked with the Real Madrid job should the LaLiga giants part company with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

There had also been speculation that De Zerbi was a potential candidate for Chelsea, given his success since replacing Potter at Brighton, but sources close to Chelsea have confirmed he is not of interest.

- RB Leipzig are pushing to sign Tigre and Italy international striker Mateo Retegui, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A move for the 23-year-old is believed to be worth in excess of €15m, a figure that Leipzig are looking to negotiate, but they are facing competition from Internazionale, who are also in the race to sign him.

- Atletico Madrid have made a proposal to extend the contract of forward Alvaro Morata, reveals Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old's deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and having been impressed with his performances this season, Los Colchoneros are keen to find out whether he wants to remain in Madrid before the summer, with plans to move him on if he decides he wants a new challenge.

- Talks between AFC Bournemouth and midfielder Jefferson Lerma are set to be held over a new contract, writes Ekrem Konur. Lerma has been a key player for the Cherries this season, with the 28-year-old having missed just one of their 29 Premier League matches, but he won't rush his decision on whether to continue at the Vitality Stadium.