The January transfer window may be closed around Europe, but teams are looking ahead to the summer and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Messi offered €400m megadeal

Al Hilal have proposed an offer worth in excess of €400 million-per-year to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Saudi Pro League side are the latest club to join the race to sign the 35-year-old on a free transfer, with his contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire in the summer.

It is reported that his priority is to continue his career in Europe, but despite having received an offer from PSG, he is yet to accept their new terms.

According to ESPN sources, Messi is looking unlikely to remain in Paris, with the Argentina international not willing to take a salary reduction, and he is prepared to wait to see what proposals come his way at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona remain keen to set up a reunion with Messi with Foot Mercato reporting that his representatives are optimistic of a return, although the Camp Nou hierarchy are currently waiting to see the result of their ongoing Financial Fair Play dispute.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool have removed Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans from their shortlist, writes Football Insider. The 25-year-old Belgium international is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires, but it is understood that scouts from the Reds have decided that he is not mobile enough to play in Jurgen Klopp's midfield. Tielemans has also been linked with Arsenal.

- RB Leipzig are pushing to sign Tigre and Italy international striker Mateo Retegui, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A move for the 23-year-old is believed to be worth in excess of €15m, a figure that Leipzig are currently looking to negotiate, but they are facing competition from Internazionale, who are also in the race to sign him.

- Atletico Madrid have made a proposal to extend the contract of forward Alvaro Morata, reveals Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and having been impressed with his performances this season, but Los Colchoneros are keen to find out whether he wants to remain in Madrid before the summer, with plans to move him on if he decides he wants a new challenge.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are tracking Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, reports TeamTalk. Crystal Palace are reported to be one of the latest sides keen on the 26-year-old, who is also on the radar of Everton and Aston Villa, and they are reported to be preparing to make an offer for his signature in the summer. Morelos has contributed to 14 goals in 27 matches this season.

- Talks between AFC Bournemouth and midfielder Jefferson Lerma are set to be held over a new contract, writes Ekrem Konur. Lerma has been a key player for the Cherries this season, with the 28-year-old having missed just one of their 29 Premier League matches, but it is understood that he won't rush his decision on whether to continue at the Vitality Stadium.